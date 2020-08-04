Virtual public meeting scheduled to discuss 2021-2022 US-31 and M-104 bridge construction, related road and trail impacts

Contact:

Agency:

John Richard MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565, Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section, 517-335-4381Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have a Teams Live virtual public meeting to discuss a 2021 project on US-31 and M-104 in the cities of Ferrysburg and Grand Haven, and the village of Spring Lake, Ottawa County.

WHO: MDOT Muskegon Transportation Service Center (TSC) staff Interested residents, commuters, and business owners

WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 4 - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Microsoft Teams Virtual Public Meeting To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316 Conference ID: 747 020 744#

How to attend a live event in Teams

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, contact Orlando Curry by phone at 517-241-7462 or by e-mail CurryO@Michigan.gov at least seven days before the meeting.

BACKGROUND: MDOT plans to invest about $22.8 million to improve several bridges on US-31 and M-104:

- The US-31 lift bridge over the Grand River, - US-31 over the South Channel of the Grand River, - US-31 over the M-104 connector, - US-31 over Third Street, and - M-104 over the Spring Lake channel.

This work will require a combination of traffic shifts and ramp detours during construction. In addition, portions of the nonmotorized paths will be closed intermittently during construction. These include the path along US-31 over the Grand River, paths adjacent to the Spring Lake channel under M-104, and the path crossing the Spring Lake channel and paths adjacent to M-104.

Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in spring 2021 and will continue through fall 2022, with traffic impacts reduced during the summer season each year. The functions and attributes of the nonmotorized pathways will not be permanently impaired in any way as a result of MDOT's proposed project. Boat navigation will be maintained throughout the duration of construction.

During this construction period, two areas are being considered for contractor staging areas: a portion of Richardson Park and the Ferrysburg carpool lot.

Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any public concerns that may result from the temporary pathway closures per a proposed de minimis impact finding under Section 4(f) of U.S. Department of Transportation Act of 1966. Provide your comments and questions to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or by mail:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section Van Wagoner Building 425 West Ottawa St. PO Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909

Copies of the meeting transcript and presentation will be available by mail or e-mail. Contact Monica Monsma at 517-335-4381 or MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to request a copy.

Throughout construction, project detours and closure information will be posted at www.Michigan.gov/Drive, which will also be shared on social media, in addition to portable message boards.