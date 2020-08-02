Gazprom Neft becomes the first company in Russia to join technology consortium The Open Group

Gazprom Neft has joined international consortium The Open Group, becoming the first Russian business in a partnership comprising more than 700 innovation companies and organisations. As part of the Open Subsurface Data Universe (OSDU) business group Gazprom Neft will add its skills and competencies to those of IT and “smart energy” industry players including Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Equinor, BP, Shell and TOTAL.

Gazprom Neft specialists will be joining working groups comprising consortium members involved in developing Open Standards and projects in areas including computing systems, artificial intelligence (AI) and cutting-edge IT architectures for energy companies. Together with long-standing partners including IBM, Schlumberger and Baker Hughes, the company will showcase the industry-specific oil and gas technological expertise it has gained in integrated production-management projects and cognitive geology, as well as in using Industry 4.0 technologies in field development and management.

Specialists at The Open Group point, in particular, to Gazprom Neft’s successful developments in data science, developing corporate data storage facilities, seismic archiving, the company’s “Cognitive Geologist” initiative, and a range of platform solutions for geological prospecting and production processes.

“Together with other industry leaders we are creating new points of attraction for forming joint ventures and technological alliances. Being involved in The Open Group will allow our developers to utilise best international practice in developing IT architectures. This will simplify the integration of the company’s new digital projects into a new, integrated ecosystem, as well as speeding-up the implementation of developments from technological corporations and start-ups worldwide into our own production processes. Added to which, Gazprom Neft will have the opportunity to influence international methodologies and tools in managing geological and field data, and in digitising wells and drilling equipment.” Vadim Yakovlev Deputy CEO for Exploration and Production, Gazprom Neft