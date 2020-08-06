Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,052 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,007 in the last 365 days.

Doctors On Call Maui Clinic Re-opening August 10

Doctors On Call Maui Telemedicine

Doctors On Call Maui

Don't wait for care use telemedicine now

Telemedicine

Rapid COVID Testing

Drive Up COVID Tetsing

We are thrilled to be back in the clinic serving our West Maui community. We can diagnose and treat most conditions and are now offering the Quidel 15-minute Rapid COVID Test.”
— Paige Williams, Managing Director of Doctors On Call Maui
LAHAINA, MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doctors On Call, Maui’s Urgent Care clinic, Is excited to announce their re-opening on August 10 to serve the Maui community. Conveniently located at Times Shopping Plaza in Lahaina, the clinic will be open Monday – Friday from 8 am to 4 pm. No appointment needed, just walk in. Now accepting new primary care patients. Plus, Rapid COVID-19 tests will also available during clinic hours with results in 15 minutes. Doctors On Call will also be offering telemedicine appointments from 8 am-8 pm daily.

Doctors On Call accepts most insurance and is now offering a 40% cash discount for those without insurance. They are able to treat most non-emergency conditions, including respiratory infections, rashes, urinary tract infections, stomach flu, sprains and minor fractures. They also provide prescription refills.

“We are thrilled to be back in the clinic serving our West Maui community,” said Paige Williams, Managing Director of Doctors On Call Maui. “We can diagnose and treat most conditions and are now offering the Quidel 15-minute Rapid COVID Test,” said DOC Maui founder Dr Norman Estin.

Visit the website docmaui.com for more information. Or, call 808-667-7676.

Anna Covert
Covert Communication
+1 808-351-3629
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Doctors On Call Maui Clinic Re-opening August 10

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.