Doctors On Call Maui Clinic Re-opening August 10
We are thrilled to be back in the clinic serving our West Maui community. We can diagnose and treat most conditions and are now offering the Quidel 15-minute Rapid COVID Test.”LAHAINA, MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doctors On Call, Maui’s Urgent Care clinic, Is excited to announce their re-opening on August 10 to serve the Maui community. Conveniently located at Times Shopping Plaza in Lahaina, the clinic will be open Monday – Friday from 8 am to 4 pm. No appointment needed, just walk in. Now accepting new primary care patients. Plus, Rapid COVID-19 tests will also available during clinic hours with results in 15 minutes. Doctors On Call will also be offering telemedicine appointments from 8 am-8 pm daily.
Doctors On Call accepts most insurance and is now offering a 40% cash discount for those without insurance. They are able to treat most non-emergency conditions, including respiratory infections, rashes, urinary tract infections, stomach flu, sprains and minor fractures. They also provide prescription refills.
“We are thrilled to be back in the clinic serving our West Maui community,” said Paige Williams, Managing Director of Doctors On Call Maui. “We can diagnose and treat most conditions and are now offering the Quidel 15-minute Rapid COVID Test,” said DOC Maui founder Dr Norman Estin.
Visit the website docmaui.com for more information. Or, call 808-667-7676.
