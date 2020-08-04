TDOC Remembers Administrator Debra Johnson

Nashville – August 7, 2020 will mark a somber anniversary for the Tennessee Department of Correction. It was on this day, one year ago, that our beloved Correctional Administrator Debra Johnson was killed in the line of duty. To commemorate the day and to ensure that the sacrifices of CA Johnson are never forgotten, the department will pause at 8:10 a.m. (CDT) for a moment of silence. “Let us come together as one team to reflect on CA Johnson’s contributions and to keep the Johnson family in our prayers,” Commissioner Tony Parker wrote in a memo to staff.

CA Johnson joined the Department of Correction on January 30, 1981 as a correctional officer. She was a brave and dedicated public servant who rose through the ranks to lead a distinguished correctional career.

The month of August also marks another somber anniversary for the TDOC. This month we remember the sacrifices of Correctional Officer Wayne “Cotton” Morgan who was killed in the line of duty on August 9, 2005. Officer Morgan was a 28-year veteran of TDOC and a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War. A moment of silence will be held for Officer Morgan at 10:00 a.m. (EDT) on Sunday, August 9.

“As we pause to remember these brave professionals and their families, let us also remember the sacrifices of all correctional professionals killed in the line of duty,” Commissioner Parker said. “We must also keep each other lifted and encouraged as we work together to navigate these uncertain times.”

A list of memorial ceremonies planned across the state has been provided below. In order to maintain social distancing, all ceremonies will be held outside. Attendees must wear masks. Media wishing to attend must RSVP to TDOC.Communications@tn.gov by Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Friday, August 7

7:45 a.m. Memorial Breakfast and Ceremony Mark Luttrell Transition Center 6000 State Road Memphis, TN

8:00 a.m. Memorial Ceremony & Balloon Release Northwest Correctional Complex 960 State Route 212 Tiptonville, TN

8:10 a.m. Statewide Moment of Silence

10:00 a.m. Memorial Ceremony & Balloon Release West Tennessee State Penitentiary Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center 480 Green Chapel Road Henning, TN

2:00 p.m. Balloon Release Tennessee Prison for Women 3881 Stewarts Lane Nashville, TN

Sunday, August 9

10:00 a.m. Statewide Moment of Silence Morgan County Correctional Complex 541 Wayne Cotton Morgan Drive Wartburg, TN