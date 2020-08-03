DLI issues over $40M in UI payments for the week of July 27 through July 31

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that over 41,000 Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments totaling over $40M were issued over the week of July 27 through July 31, providing benefits to eligible Montanans.

That figure includes regular UI benefits, Extended Benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits and the additional $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits. FPUC payments were issued this week for payment requests made the week ending July 25, the last full week to which the extra $600 is authorized under the federal CARES Act.

Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of July 27 through July 31:

Date Payment Distributed Regular UI Payments Reg. UI & PEUC FPUC Benefits PUA Payments PUA-FPUC Payments PEUC Benefits Extended Benefits Total Payments Total # of Payments 27-Jul $5,617,944 $14,830,200 $144,925 $466,800 $564,517 $49,983 $21,691,932 23,920 28-Jul $783,047 $1,919,400 $2,126,946 $7,159,205 $77,167 $4,068 $12,084,261 12,907 29-Jul $472,287 $961,800 $322,996 $1,065,000 $44,355 $6,750 $2,883,428 2,210 30-Jul $398,757 $664,200 $232,745 $760,384 $44,353 $4,063 $2,110,563 1,286 31-Jul $333,878 $511,200 $221,570 $694,384 $31,407 $1,940 $1,801,719 932 Total $7,605,913 $18,886,800 $3,049,182 $10,145,773 $761,799 $66,804 $40,571,903 41,255

The above figures do not represent the number of individuals who have received payment. Individual claimants could have two payments in that total, or one payment representing two weeks’ worth of benefits.

DLI continues to encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for UI to file a claim online at MontanaWorks.gov, or at mtpua.mt.gov for those that fall under the PUA eligibility guidelines . Those with technical, eligibility or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.