YHSGR has partnered up with World Harvest to help kids and families worldwide during this COVID-19 Pandemic
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a real-estate trading company that aims to become the best place to work, buy, and sell real estate. The company has swiftly climbed the ladder of success under the leadership of Rudy Lira Kusuma due to his cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. YHSGR has been in collaboration with World Harvest since 2009 and is excellently playing its part in making this world a better place.
World Harvest is a humanitarian organization that was established in 1989. The organization strives to impact the world in three ways: Community, Education, and Media Services regardless of the ethnicity and religion of the beneficiaries. Rudy L. Kusuma's home selling team, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and World Harvest have hosted multiple medical camps, provided hands-on assistance in numerous disaster relief efforts, and provided food for countless citizens. Recently, in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two organizations have exerted their efforts to promote hygiene and cleanliness to stop the further spread of the virus.
While talking about the efforts carried out by World Harvest in the COVID-19’s regard, one of the spokespersons of the company said: “At WorldHarvest we are doing our part to stay committed to the communities we serve around the world. We are thankful for our Community Leaders for their dedication to providing resources to our sponsored children. On March 16th we began our efforts in Aceh, Indonesia by visiting 16 families of sponsored children. While visiting the families we educated them on how to wash their hands properly and provided them with posters that explain correct hand washing techniques. We distributed 144 hand soaps providing each family with 8-10 soaps. Our door-to-door campaign is working towards visiting all sponsored students and educating them on the importance of adhering to cleanliness techniques to help beat COVID-19.”
The following week, the representatives extended their efforts to Tangerang/Jakarta, Indonesia. The organization distributed hand soaps to 26 communities where around 1100 children are sponsored. The representatives also organized awareness campaigns to educate the children and families about keeping their hands free of germs by hand-washing, the importance of keeping their house clean, and staying home if they are feeling sick to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Along with being one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is also an active contributor to the well-being of the society in general.
About the Company:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate! If you have the desire to buy or sell a home, or to build a multi-million-dollar real estate team, Rudy L. Kusuma will share his secrets. He offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
Contact Information:
Contact Person Name: Rudy Lira Kusuma California Real Estate Broker 01820322
Company: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 626-789-0159
Location: Agents throughout Southern California
Website: www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
