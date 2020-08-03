Route 837 East Carson Street Restriction Extended in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a traffic restriction on the East Carson Street (Route 837) project in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County be extended until further notice.

Due to a water main break on South 15th Street, the roadway will be closed around-the-clock until further notice between East Carson Street and Bingham Street while crews from Golden Triangle and PWSA work to repair the pipe. The roadway was scheduled to close daily from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday, August 7 for fire hydrant work.

South 17th Street will continue to close to traffic daily from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday. Motorists may utilize South 18th Street and South 13th Street during the closures. East Carson Street will remain open with single-lane restrictions in the area.

Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.

The $16.31 million project includes milling and resurfacing, signage and signal upgrades, concrete pavement patching, drainage, guide rail, ADA ramps, curb and sidewalk, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction along the 2.5 mile stretch of East Carson Street between the Smithfield Street Bridge and 33rd Street. Additionally, pedestrian enhancement accommodations (including bump-outs, high visibility crosswalks, pedestrian countdown signals) will be incorporated.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Additionally, to help keep motorists informed, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for East Carson Street traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to ymanyisha@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – East Carson Street” in the subject line.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

