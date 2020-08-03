InSpire Transpiration Solutions Continues Free Webinar Series With Fourth Event
Leading HVAC solutions company to host in-depth discussion on Integrated Pest Management (IPM) in cannabis cultivationSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InSpire Transpiration Solutions, an HVAC products and services provider focused on controlled environment horticulture to optimize product quality, is excited to announce another event in its free webinar series for cannabis cultivators. “From Cultural to Chemical Control: How to Implement an Effective IPM Plan for Cannabis” will take place on Thursday, August 6 at 10:00 a.m. PST.
“Previously in this webinar series, we introduced the concept of cultural control and its impact on cannabis plant health and vitality,” said Adrian Giovenco, CEO of InSpire Transpiration Solutions. “Cultural control is the foundation of every good Integrated Pest Management plan, which explores the balance between creating optimal indoor conditions for plants to thrive while simultaneously avoiding conditions in which pests will thrive. Even a small outbreak can quickly lead to crop loss and destroyed revenue.”
A comprehensive Integrated Pest Management (IPM) program and Integrated Microbe Management (IMM) program are critical to success in indoor horticulture in order for business owners to produce consistent, high quality cannabis and protect their investment. Not only can pests and microbes lead to crop loss, but all legal markets conduct testing for biological contaminants like yeasts, molds, bacteria and residual pesticides. Attendees can expect to learn more about topics such as: understanding how disease impacts the cannabis plant; exploring the factors of a comprehensive IPM/IMM plan and how to implement an effective strategy; the role of environmental control in IPM/IMM; and legal guidelines and regulations surrounding pest management.
“From Cultural to Chemical Control: How to Implement an Effective IPM Plan for Cannabis” will be hosted by Jesse Porter, InSpire’s Cannabis Business Specialist. Porter has significant experience in cultivation science and technology and indoor grow room HVAC systems. He looks forward to providing cultivators with the tools and knowledge they need to produce their best product.
To learn more about this webinar or to register, visit: https://webinar.ringcentral.com/webinar/register/WN_ze1fZLgoQ0K8TT-Cuei5QQ.
###
About InSpire Transpiration Solutions
InSpire Transpiration Solutions provides integrated heating, ventilation, air conditioning and dehumidification (HVACD) solutions for indoor horticulture with a mission to help clients maximize revenue, optimize product quality and output, mitigate risk and reduce operating expenses. Leading the way with over 50 years of combined HVACD experience and nearly two decades in the cannabis industry, InSpire is an equipment and controls manufacturer specializing in building large-scale and commercial grow room HVACD systems to deliver stable climate control across the entire cannabis supply chain. Combining a background in mechanical engineering and cannabis science, InSpire partners with clients to meet their specific goals through all phases of commercial grow room HVACD. Based in San Francisco, InSpire works with clients throughout the United States and Canada. https://inspire.ag @inspire_transpiration
Morgan Whitehouse
Campbell Consulting Group
+1 802-373-4686
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn