MnDOT to begin districtwide culvert improvement project on Aug. 17 (August 3, 2020)

Expect lane closures along several state highways in west central Minnesota

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Starting Monday, Aug. 17, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin a districtwide culvert improvement project in west central Minnesota. The work will include replacing and repairing existing culverts along several Minnesota highways, including:

Highway 10, between Wadena and Glyndon, both directions

Highway 32, between Ulen and Highway 10 east of Hawley

Highway 34, west of Highway 59 near Dunvilla

Highway 108, between Interstate 94 and Pelican Rapids

Highway 108, between Pelican Rapids and Dent

Highway 108, between Ottertail and Henning

Highway 113, west of Highway 71

Motorists can expect to encounter lane closures and flaggers in the areas where crews are working. There are 18 total culverts that will be repaired. Depending on the fix, crews may spend anywhere from one to five days at each culvert location.

While crews are working on Highway 108 between I-94 and Pelican Rapids, the road will temporarily close and traffic will be detoured to County Road 11, County Road 28 and County Road 21.

The project is estimated to cost $800,000 and is expected to be complete by October. The contractor is Central Specialties, Inc., based out of Alexandria.

Work zone safety is the responsibility of all. MnDOT urges travelers to always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

