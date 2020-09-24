Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Person with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Texas to Call Texas Based Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get a Dedicated Approach for Compensation and Much Better Results

"If you have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Texas or this is your family member please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303-Get Compensated.” — Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center

EL PASO, TEXAS, USA, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a person who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Texas or their loved one to call Texas based attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for answers to all of their questions about how the mesothelioma compensation works, what will be involved and what their compensation settlement might look like. Erik Karst is one of nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he is an amazing resource. Talking directly with attorney Erik Karst is also a much better option than ordering a 'free' booklet about mesothelioma or calling what sounds to be a government claims center. The federal government or VA does not sponsor a mesothelioma claims center. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center is extremely concerned that because of the Coronavirus many people who have mesothelioma in Texas either delayed going to a hospital ER-because they did not want to get infected-or if they did go to an ER and they were misdiagnosed with COVID-19. The Coronavirus and mesothelioma have similar symptoms. "If you have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Texas or this is your family member please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 anytime. Erik Karst and his remarkable team at Karst von Oiste have a dedicated approach for the best possible mesothelioma compensation for their clients and they work overtime for the best results." www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Texas, the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim and their families get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* MD Anderson Cancer Center: Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org/. The MD Anderson Cancer Clinic in Houston might be one the best cancer clinics in the world.

* Baylor Saint Luke’s Medical Center Cancer Center: Houston, Texas:

https://www.bcm.edu/healthcare/care-centers/lung-institute

* Dallas Methodist Hospital: Dallas, Texas: https://www.methodisthealthsystem.org/lungcancer

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including cities such as Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Waco, Arlington, etc. https://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, because Texas is one of the nation’s largest energy producing states mesothelioma does happen in Texas. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.