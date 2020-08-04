CORERX, INC. FULLY OPERATIONAL IN NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT CENTER
CoreRx, Inc. Fully operational in the new product development center– Company to Continue Investments to Support Growing Client Demands
The establishment of our International Center of Excellence on our Clearwater campus is both an indicator of our continued growth and a commitment to our global and domestic customers.”CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreRx, Inc., a global contract development and manufacturing services company opened its fourth new facility, on the ICOT campus in Clearwater, FL in April 2020. The new Product Development Center includes 9 R&D formulation development and R&D-scale manufacturing suites, nearly 5,000 sq.-ft. of analytical laboratory space as well as capacity for an additional 35 employees to the Clearwater workforce over time.
— Chief Operating Officer, Bill Reid
The new 26,000 sq.-ft. space expands the capacity of our oral and topical dosage form development group, increasing drug product volume through several formulation technologies that include: blending, roller compaction, wet granulation, fluid bed drying, spray drying, and extrusion spheronization. The increased R&D development capacity is in response to higher demand for expert contract services. This expansion will assist our pharmaceutical chemists in the development of robust, reliable dosage form options made available to our clients.
This expansion gives CoreRx’s clients access to over 150,000 sq.-ft. of space at the ICOT center campus.
The new facility is designed to streamline workflow and optimize product development efficiency, with analytical development, preformulation, and formulation development teams all collocated for optimal synergy.
“The establishment of our International Center of Excellence on our Clearwater campus is both an indicator of our continued growth and a commitment to our global and domestic customers,” said CoreRx chief operating officer, Bill Reid. “Investing in new facilities, increasing development capacity, and expanding our capabilities help us to meet the growing demand for our services and is also an important way of creating jobs and supporting the communities where we operate.”
About CoreRx, Inc.
CoreRx, a Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with capabilities to support clinical – niche commercial manufacturing, offering state of the art facilities to support your supply chain needs. Our integrated offerings provide comprehensive services for the development, manufacturing, and testing of solid, liquid, and semi-solid dosage forms.
