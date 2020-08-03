Northeast Building Supply Expands in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, CT, USA, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northeast Building Supply is expanding in Bridgeport, CT, to provide more inventory and better services to contractors and homeowners in the region.

A fixture on Barnum Avenue since 1988, Northeast is bringing additional retail space under the same roof as their kitchen and cabinetry division. They’ve also added a new state-of-the-art drive-thru lumber warehouse that will make picking up building materials faster and more efficient.

Rachel Foster, Northeast’s director of marketing, says the expansion will provide residents in Bridgeport and the surrounding communities with a better inventory of home and construction supplies, and allow them to shop for everything for the home at one location.

“Everything a homeowner needs to make repairs, paint a room or start a do-it-yourself project is at this location now,” Foster said. “We’ve expanded our inventory and the quality of our products. What hasn’t changed is the knowledge and experience of our staff, and the customer service we will provide. People don’t get the same level of customer service or quality products at the larger home improvement stores.”

Northeast has added 3,000 square feet of new retail space and is now partnered with True Value Hardware for tools, electrical and plumbing supplies, building materials, lawn and garden supplies and paint.

Foster says the biggest improvement may be the new lumber drive-thru service, which is already improving the flow of customers getting in and out of the yard with construction materials. Inside, there’s a showroom featuring Trex composite decking where customers can check out samples and get knowledgeable installation advice.

See what’s new by stopping by the Northeast Building Supply location at 1452 Barnum Avenue. The retail store and lumber yard are open six days a week. Call 203.366.4757 for more information or go online at www.northeastco.com.

