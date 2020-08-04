Sureline Systems Announces Enhancements For Cloud Migration Solution
An innovative leader in enterprise-class cloud migration and disaster recovery solutions, Sureline Systems® today announced a series of new features and enhancements for their patented SUREedge® Migrator which supports migration of physical and virtual servers to any public or private cloud environment.
These features and enhancements demonstrate Sureline’s ongoing commitment to product innovation in response to customers’ demands for enterprise-class software that allows them to migrate and protect servers and applications on new infrastructures, further enhancing their competitive advantage in their chosen markets.
Introducing Single-instance GCP Migration
SUREedge Migrator introduces support for the deployment of a single instance of Migrator in the Google cloud allowing users to leverage a VPN to connect their source site to GCP. This deployment option cuts the migration process planning and deployment of SUREedge Migrator by up to 50%. For customers who need or prefer migration over WAN, a dual-instance deployment can still be created using a simple additional step.
Automated Setup
The Google Cloud deployment process now automates the environmental setup and checks for common errors like invalid account privileges and VPC connectivity issues.
New & Modern UI
The latest version of SUREedge Migrator has an upgraded UI that streamlines the workflow, making it more intuitive thereby simplifying the migration process.
Easily Migrate Large Systems
Further enhancements to eliminate repetitive data transfers when extended network connectivity issues interrupt the migration process.
Sophisticated & Robust Pre-Check
The latest version of Migrator provides a utility that examines migrating servers by quickly identifying issues that might interfere with the migration process before it starts.
“We are very excited to announce these new improvements to the SUREedge Migrator product,” said Deepankar Das, CTO, Sureline Systems, Inc. “We believe these add substantial benefits for our customers allowing them to migrate efficiently and reliably to public or private clouds or between clouds.”
Unique capabilities in the SUREedge® platform include an agentless architecture for ease of installation and minimal impact on production servers, a plan driven UI that allows tens, hundreds or thousands of servers to be migrated in an automated process, and automated transformations so that the migrated VMs are ready to run on the target environment. The software is easy to deploy, highly scalable, and operating environment agnostic.
About Sureline Systems
Sureline enables business agility and productivity, and with cloud migration and disaster recovery of any virtual, physical, or containerized application or server at the push of a button. Sureline's patented, award winning SUREedge® enterprise-class software solutions deliver application mobility that is secure, reliable and efficient and is key to enabling transitions to the cloud, new infrastructures and a myriad of other transformative architectures. Sureline partners with industry leaders including Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Nutanix, and Oracle. Sureline is headquartered in San Jose, CA., and its products and services are available through a global network of VARs and technology service providers.
