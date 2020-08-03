Hunters are reminded the deadline to apply for the 2020 pronghorn hunting season is Aug. 5.

Applicants can apply online by visiting the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov, or by calling 800-406-6409. A total of 1,790 licenses are available in 15 units.

The bow-only portion of the season is from Sept. 4 (noon) – Sept. 27. Anyone who draws a license can hunt pronghorn with a bow in the unit printed on the license.

From Oct. 2 (noon) – Oct. 18, hunters who still have a valid license can use legal firearms or archery equipment, and again must stay in the assigned unit.

The pronghorn license fee is $30 for ages 16 and older, and $10 for under age 16.

Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply for a 2020 pronghorn license. Hunters who have accumulated bonus points and choose not to apply this year will not lose their points, but will not accrue one for next year. However, hunters who do not want a license in 2020 have the option to purchase a bonus point on the application.

Applicants should note that a general game and habitat license in required when applying. If the applicant has not already purchased one for the 2020-21 season, the license will be added to their cart upon checkout.