Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 4, 2020

 

August 3, 2020                                                                     

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

 Ashtabula

Oakdale Joint Union Cemetery District

 

Village of Andover

 

 Belmont

Brookside Park District

 

 Butler

West Chester Township

 

 Clark

Madison Township

 

 Columbiana

Columbiana County

 

 Crawford

Lykens Township

 

 Darke

Darke County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

Village of Ansonia

 

 Defiance

Highland Township

 

Village of Sherwood

 

 Franklin

Canal Winchester Industry and Commerce Corporation

 

Ohio Board of Professional Conduct of the Supreme Court

 

Ohio Liquor Control Commission

 

Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirement System

 

Westerville Visitors and Convention Bureau

 

 Geauga

Montville Township

 

 Guernsey

Guernsey County District Public Library

 

 Hamilton

Village of Newtown

 

 Hancock

Hancock County Family First Council

 

 Hardin

Village of Dunkirk

 

 Henry

Henry County Landfill

 

 Huron

New London Public Library

 

 Lawrence

Fayette Township

 

 Lorain

Village of Kipton

 

 Lucas

Central Academy of Ohio

 

City of Oregon

 

City of Sylvania

 

 Marion

Marion County Regional Planning Commission

 

 Medina

Medina County Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

 Miami

Tipp City Public Library

 

 Morgan

Kate Love Simpson-Morgan County Library

 

 Noble

Marion Township

 

 Perry

Village of New Lexington

 

 Portage

Paris Township

 

 Ross

Ross County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

Ross County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Scioto

Union Township

 

 Stark

Canton Community Improvement Corporation

 

 Trumbull

Trumbull County Land Reutilization

 

 Tuscarawas

City of Uhrichsville

 

Twin City Water and Sewer District

 

Village of Sugarcreek

 

 Wayne

Village of Smithville

 

 Williams

Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training & Rehabilitation Dist.

 

 Wood

City of Perrysburg

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

