For Immediate Release:

August 3, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Ashtabula Oakdale Joint Union Cemetery District Village of Andover Belmont Brookside Park District Butler West Chester Township Clark Madison Township Columbiana Columbiana County Crawford Lykens Township Darke Darke County Soil and Water Conservation District Village of Ansonia Defiance Highland Township Village of Sherwood Franklin Canal Winchester Industry and Commerce Corporation Ohio Board of Professional Conduct of the Supreme Court Ohio Liquor Control Commission Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirement System Westerville Visitors and Convention Bureau Geauga Montville Township Guernsey Guernsey County District Public Library Hamilton Village of Newtown Hancock Hancock County Family First Council Hardin Village of Dunkirk Henry Henry County Landfill Huron New London Public Library Lawrence Fayette Township Lorain Village of Kipton Lucas Central Academy of Ohio City of Oregon City of Sylvania Marion Marion County Regional Planning Commission Medina Medina County Convention and Visitors Bureau Miami Tipp City Public Library Morgan Kate Love Simpson-Morgan County Library Noble Marion Township Perry Village of New Lexington Portage Paris Township Ross Ross County Land Reutilization Corporation Ross County Soil and Water Conservation District Scioto Union Township Stark Canton Community Improvement Corporation Trumbull Trumbull County Land Reutilization Tuscarawas City of Uhrichsville Twin City Water and Sewer District Village of Sugarcreek Wayne Village of Smithville Williams Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training & Rehabilitation Dist. Wood City of Perrysburg

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

