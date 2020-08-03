Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Ashtabula
Oakdale Joint Union Cemetery District
Village of Andover
Belmont
Brookside Park District
Butler
West Chester Township
Clark
Madison Township
Columbiana
Columbiana County
Crawford
Lykens Township
Darke
Darke County Soil and Water Conservation District
Village of Ansonia
Defiance
Highland Township
Village of Sherwood
Franklin
Canal Winchester Industry and Commerce Corporation
Ohio Board of Professional Conduct of the Supreme Court
Ohio Liquor Control Commission
Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirement System
Westerville Visitors and Convention Bureau
Geauga
Montville Township
Guernsey
Guernsey County District Public Library
Hamilton
Village of Newtown
Hancock
Hancock County Family First Council
Hardin
Village of Dunkirk
Henry
Henry County Landfill
Huron
New London Public Library
Lawrence
Fayette Township
Lorain
Village of Kipton
Lucas
Central Academy of Ohio
City of Oregon
City of Sylvania
Marion
Marion County Regional Planning Commission
Medina
Medina County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Miami
Tipp City Public Library
Morgan
Kate Love Simpson-Morgan County Library
Noble
Marion Township
Perry
Village of New Lexington
Portage
Paris Township
Ross
Ross County Land Reutilization Corporation
Ross County Soil and Water Conservation District
Scioto
Union Township
Stark
Canton Community Improvement Corporation
Trumbull
Trumbull County Land Reutilization
Tuscarawas
City of Uhrichsville
Twin City Water and Sewer District
Village of Sugarcreek
Wayne
Village of Smithville
Williams
Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training & Rehabilitation Dist.
Wood
City of Perrysburg
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.