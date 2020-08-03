Berks County: Upcoming Road Restriction

County: Berks
Road name: Interstate 78 West
Between: Exit 23 (Shartlesville) and Exit 29 (PA 61)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Westbound shoulder restriction. Please use caution.
Start date: 8/6/20
Est completion date: 8/6/20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 11:30 AM To 01:30 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.