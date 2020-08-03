Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Berks County: Upcoming Road Restriction

​County:  Berks Road name:  Interstate 78 West Between:  Exit 23 (Shartlesville)  and Exit 29 (PA 61) Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Westbound shoulder restriction. Please use caution. Start date:  8/6/20 Est completion date:  8/6/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  11:30 AM To 01:30 PM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update: 

