Carbon County: Lane Restriction for Utility Work

​County: Carbon Municipality: Kidder Township Road name: Lake Harmony Drive Between: Split Rock and PA 903 Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for sanitary sewer line work. Work is being performed by a contractor for Aqua America under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit Start date: 8/4/20 Est completion date: 8/6/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:30 AM To 04:30 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: