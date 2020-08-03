Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Carbon County: Lane Restriction for Utility Work

​County:  Carbon Municipality:  Kidder Township Road name:  Lake Harmony Drive Between:  Split Rock and PA 903 Type of work:  Utility Work Work being done by:  Local Utility Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions for sanitary sewer line work. Work is being performed by a contractor for Aqua America under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit Start date:  8/4/20 Est completion date:  8/6/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:30 AM To 04:30 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes Change/Update: 

