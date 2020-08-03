Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Monroe County: Upcoming Interstate 80 Restriction

​County:  Monroe Road name:  Interstate 80 West Between:  Exit 284 (PA 115) and Exit 293 (I-380) Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Westbound shoulder restriction. Start date:  8/5/20 Est completion date:  8/5/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 10:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update:

