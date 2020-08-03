New York National Guard Operational Update, May 28, 2020

On Thursday May 28, the New York National Guard has 3,402 personnel on the COVID-19 response mission across New York.

LATHAM, NY (05/28/2020) (readMedia)-- On Thursday May 28, the New York National Guard has 3,402 personnel on the COVID-19 response mission across New York.

This includes 2,816 New York Army National Guard Soldiers and 429 New York Air National Guard Airmen. 157 Members of the New York Guard (the State Defense Force) and New York Naval Militia are also mobilized for the mission in State Active Duty status.

Six Joint Task Forces are operating on Long Island, New York City, the Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Syracuse and Buffalo to support state and local governments.

A Dual Status Command Task Force under the command of Brig. Gen. Michel Natali, the Assistant Adjutant General, Army, leads efforts to employ active and National Guard military resources in New York City.

The Dual Status Command is supporting military medical staff working at four New York City hospitals and the military support to the NYC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Javits New York Medical Station, placed at the Javits Convention Center, is now in a cold status to respond to future needs in the city as necessary. The Javits New York Medical Station treated 1,095 patients.

New York National Guard members continue to manage the Javits site as the unified command post for the multi-agency response, providing logistics, administration and access control support.

The New York National Guard continues support to the alternate care facility at the South Beach Psychiatric Center on Staten Island. Additional forces are providing support at three other potential alternate care sites on Long Island or Westchester being maintained in a cold status.

The New York National Guard is assisting at five antibody testing sites.

589 antibody tests were conducted on May 26. 8,749 antibody tests have been administered at the state run locations located at:

• Orange County Community College, Newburgh;

• Erie Community College - North Campus, Williamsville;

• Onondaga Community College, Syracuse;

• SEFCU Arena on the SUNY Albany Campus, Albany;

and Nassau County Community College in East Garden City.

The National Guard continues to support 15 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites with administrative and logistical support, medical support at some sites and mask fit testing services. 5,188 tests were conducted at these sites on May 26.

Sites are located at:

• SUNY Stony Brook;

• Jones Beach State Park;

• Staten Island adjacent the Staten Island University Hospital;

• Glen Island State Park in Westchester County;

• The Anthony Wayne Service area in Rockland County;

• Lehman College and the Bay Plaza Mall in the Bronx;

• Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens;

• Linden Blvd., Brooklyn;

• SUNY Albany;

• Niagara County Community College in Sandborn, N.Y.;

• The Buffalo Sabres KeyBank Center parking lot in Buffalo;

• SUNY Binghamton;

• Griffiss International Airport, Rome;

and Monroe County Community College in Rochester.

Soldiers and Airmen are collecting samples and providing general-purpose support at the testing locations. 285,659 tests have been conducted at these locations.

Fifty New York Army National Guard medics will begin conducting COVID-19 tests in nursing homes and adult care facilities in Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties today, May 28.

The New York National Guard's 24th Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team is currently conducting COVID-19 testing at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Brooklyn for staff and patients.

New York National Guard personnel continue food packaging and distribution in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Manhattan in New York City, providing 634,318 meals on May 26. Soldiers and Airmen have distributed 16,643,740 meals since beginning the mission.

Similar food distribution missions continue in Westchester County. National Guard troops have provided 136,021 meal packages since the start of the mission. In Albany County, troops have delivered 5,182 meals to quarantined residents as of May 26.

Soldiers helping to process and ship goods at the regional food bank in Schenectady, N.Y., delivered 7,846 meals as of May 26.

In Chenango County, National Guard Soldiers have distributed 10,634 meals as of May 26.

A food support mission, during which food for 1,000 families will be distributed, will take place in Amsterdam, N.Y. today, May 28.

Similar one-time food distribution events have provided 2,500 meals in the Mohawk Valley.

New York Soldiers and Airmen continue conducting logistics missions, including warehousing and commodity distribution of medical supplies at six sites in the Hudson Valley, the Albany area, the Mohawk Valley, and New York City.

Hand sanitizer delivery to local governments is ongoing. A total of 64,234 gallons of sanitizer have been distributed in the lower Hudson Valley since the start of the mission.

The New York National Guard delivered medical supplies and COVID-19 test kits to 136 nursing homes and adult care facilities in the Bronx and Queens on May 26.

The New York National Guard continues to provide support to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of New York City.

New York National Guard personnel are working with members of the Medical Examiner's Office to assist in the dignified removal of human remains and the intake, storage and funeral home release of decedents. Soldiers and Airmen from a number of units are conducting this mission under the control of the 369th Sustainment Brigade.

Seventy Soldiers assigned to the active Army's 54th Quartermaster Company who were also providing staff assistance to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on New York City have completed their mission on May 24. During their mission support, the mortuary affairs qualified Soldiers assisted in processing 10,100 human remains.

Soldiers are also providing similar assistance to the Westchester and Orange County Medical examiners.

Soldiers are manning phones for the New York City Division of Veterans Services. They are assisting in Operation Vet Check, in which veterans are contacted to see how they are doing or if they require assistance. 5,883 calls have been made.

New York National Guard Soldiers continue to provide administrative support at two New York City 911 call centers.

Soldiers and Airmen continue packaging COVID-19 test kits for the New York State Department of Health at the Wadsworth Laboratory in Albany.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, Soldiers and Airmen assembled 350,000 COVID 19 test kits as part of a statewide effort to provide testing materials to nursing homes and adult care facilities.

On May 26 the team assembled 30,000 COVID 19 test kits. A total of 1,399,580 COVID 19 test kits have been assembled.

New York National Guard images continue to go up on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NYNG, and our NY National Guard Flickr site, https://www.flickr.com/photos/nyng .

The New York National Guard Public Affairs Officer is Col. Richard Goldenberg.