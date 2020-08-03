Results Boxing and Fitness is Raising $250k to Promote Community Solidarity to Knock Out Covid-19
The #KOcovid Initiative was created to inspire and empower individuals around the world to fight for health and fitness during the 2020 Covid 19 Global Pandemic
Results Boxing and Fitness, headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, has announced an initiative to raise $250,000 and donate it's profits to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Results Boxing and Fitness, headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, has announced an initiative to raise $250,000 and donate it's profits to combat the spread of COVID-19. Funds raised will specifically go toward two vital areas of support. They will be used to purchase urgently-needed personal protective equipment in the form of masks and gloves for first responders. They will also support local charitable food banks that serve the elderly and other at-risk communities.
“In this unprecedented time,” said Jon Douglas Gallo, CEO, Results Boxing and Fitness, “we know that we all must act and act quickly in order to support our medical professionals and those for whom this virus is causing significant hardship. We are deeply concerned about the growing impact of coronavirus, especially in the most vulnerable parts of our communities.”
But Jon Gallo and the Results Boxing team aren’t just raising cash, they are selling t-shirts with their #KOcovid slogan.
Maria Gallo, General Manager and Coach at Results says, “It’s a physical way to connect to our message to stay healthy and to create a sense of togetherness and belonging. You put it on and remember that you make a difference, and that you’re not alone. We all need that right now. We need to feel part of something larger than ourselves.”
With a campaign that not only benefits those receiving the funds, but those giving as well, it’s success will be measured not only in money, but in inspiration. Jon Gallo says, “New Jersey is one of the states hit the hardest by COVID-19. It is also our home. We need to do everything we can to support our community right now.”
This fundraising effort by Results Boxing and Fitness follows similar big-dollar donations pledged by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies in March. Those were also aimed at supporting worldwide response efforts to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected and killed thousands across the globe.
According to the latest John Hopkins University data, over 18 million cases of the virus have been confirmed around the world, and 154,992 deaths.
For more information or to support their campaign visit www.KOcovid.com
