‘With Mom, Dad, Children – Let’s Beat the COVID-19’ Online campaign.

The campaign will help parents and children in quarantine work together to strengthen themselves and each other.

ANNANDALE, VA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the pandemic continues, it is imperative that we come up with a solution. That is why are offering a campaign to beat COVID-19.The campaign will help parents and children in quarantine work together to strengthen themselves and each other. By having activities to do indoors, families can keep control while maintaining social distancing. This, in turn, helps reduce anxiety and stress while also developing a strong and healthy immune system.Strengthen immunity with EducationThe pandemic is preventing children from going to school. The child’s daily routine has been interrupted and parents must manage this routine while keeping the children at home. We provide fun, education activities that parents can do with their children to help them develop a healthy mentality as they gain confidence and stability through learning. We will support families and help parents maintain a consistent routine with their children.Strengthen immunity with ExercisePhysical exercise to help strengthen a child’s immune system is even more necessary during these times. Unfortunately, children no longer have access to public areas, such as playgrounds or gyms. Therefore, it is important for the parents to keep their children active at home to strengthen them and keep them healthy. We have various programs to help them exercise at home through easy-to-follow animations of martial arts.Strengthen immunity with MeditationAs quarantine continues and children become more isolated from their peers, stress and loneliness are inevitable. Parents, too, may feel the strain. The increase in stress could lead to family conflicts, which could make quarantine even more unpleasant. We have prepared meditation techniques with soothing music tracks that kids can do with their parents. The songs provided have all been studied by certified-psychologists who have verified its effectiveness on stress reduction.Helps parents and children with their mental stabilityChildren who have to stay at home during quarantine need Children's Personal Conduct(CPC) Life Skill Education.We offer the Respect program which help children understand and respect their parents while also offering the Self-Discipline program that will teach your child to understand rules and boundaries while at home. There is also the Focus program that will teach your child to stay focused on tasks at hand and ignore distractions. Finally, the Self-Confidence and Self-Control programs will prevent your child from feeling isolated and anxious as lockdowns continue.Helps parents and children with their physical immunity.We provide exercise programs that children can do at home to build up at their strength. The program uses techniques from the Korean sport of Taekwondo, which has a 5,000 year history of building strength of body and mind. The repeated movements of arms, legs, and bodies can be done in a small space and can simultaneously help the child increase his or her memorization skills. Regular training will help strengthen the child’s body, keeping him or her in good health. These moves may also be used as self-defense in cases of sudden danger, the knowledge of which will build your child’s confidence as he or she continues training. The animated characters make training particularly fun and easy for the children and their parents to follow along and stay motivated.Helps reduce stress between child and parent.As parents and children are forced to spend more and more time together, this could take a toll and the whole family can suffer. Aside from being unpleasant, stress has also been proven to reduce one’s physical immunity. We offer meditation programs that parents can do with their children to reduce stress levels and keep families happy and relaxed. Using the sound of birds and wind, we provide six medication tracks that help soothe and reduce anxiety. These tracks have been thoroughly research and proven by a certified psychologist to effectively reduce stress and increase relaxation. Parents and children alike can learn to meditate, eliminating stress while building up immunity.