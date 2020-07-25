"With Mom, Dad, Children – Let’s Beat the COVID-19" Campaign
GTIRI will launch the ‘With Mom, Dad, Children – Let’s Beat the COVID-19’ campaign with approximately 25.6 million parents...ANNANDALE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GTIRI will launch the ‘With Mom, Dad, Children – Let’s Beat the COVID-19’ campaign with approximately 25.6 million parents, all of whom have children under the age of 9.
The purpose of the campaign is to help parents improve their children’s physical and mental wellbeing at home, thereby boosting their immune system and decreasing the risk of the virus.
Since 1997, we have been studying the CHILDREN’S PERSONAL CONDUCT CHARACTER BUILDING EDUCATION program and its use of content marketing. Based on this program, we will promote a free campaign that will help young children become healthier and stronger.
The campaign provides online materials to help children exercise their bodies, educate their minds, and meditate to remain calm and stress-free during the pandemic.
The ‘With Mom, Dad, Children – Let’s Beat the COVID-19’ campaign website will be made available to 23,000 martial art schools and will be provided to over 2 million children nationwide.
You may click on the following link to review the website at your discretion.
