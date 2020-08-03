ATV Accident Injures Berlin Man

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Levi Frye (603) 778-4850 August 3, 2020

Errol, NH – On Sunday, August 2, at approximately 1:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an ATV accident on Seven Islands Road in the town of Errol. Personnel from Errol Fire and Rescue as well as Conservation Officers from NH Fish and Game responded to the scene.

An investigation of the incident revealed that the operator of the ATV, identified as Erik Thunberg of Berlin, NH, had been riding with a group of people when they came upon an exposed culvert in the trail. According to Thunberg, as he was driving over the culvert he began to lose control of the machine. In an attempt to regain control, he put his leg down to help balance the ATV. When he did this, his leg became caught between the tire and body of the ATV resulting in a serious leg injury.

Due to the nature of Thunberg’s injury, a 911 call was placed by a member of his riding party and he was transported by Errol Ambulance to the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment of his injury.

