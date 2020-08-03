Application Period Opened for Rail Freight Grant Programs

​Harrisburg, PA - PennDOT’s Bureau of Rail, Freight, Ports and Waterways has opened the application period for the 2020 Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP), Secretary Yassmin Gramian said today.

“Pennsylvania’s vast rail freight network has moved goods and services efficiently during the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping the country moving and ensuring jobs for its employees,” Gramian said. “Our grant programs focus on safety and reflect the commonwealth’s commitment to serving the business community.”

Pennsylvania ranks first in the country in the number of operating railroads, with 65, and ranks near the top in total track mileage, with more than 5,600 miles.

In the 2019 grant period, PennDOT awarded $40 million for 26 rail freight projects. PennDOT manages two grant programs, RTAP, a capital budget grant program funded with bonds, and RFAP, which is underwritten through the Multimodal Fund created by Act 89 of 2013.

For eligible organizations wishing to apply for funding through either program, applications for both programs will be available on the bureau’s website beginning on Monday, August 3, 2020 and ending at 4:00 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020.

Program information can be found on the bureau’s website and application questions should be directed to Steve Panko at stepanko@pa.gov or 717-787-1202.

: Ashley Schoch, 717-783-8800