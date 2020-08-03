New York National Guard Operational Update, June 9 2020

On Tuesday June 9, the New York National Guard has 3119 personnel on the COVID-19 response mission across New York.

LATHAM, NY (06/09/2020) (readMedia)-- On Tuesday June 9, the New York National Guard has 3119 personnel on the COVID-19 response mission across New York.

This includes 2588 New York Army National Guard Soldiers and 378 New York Air National Guard Airmen. 153 members of the New York Guard (the State Defense Force) and New York Naval Militia are also mobilized for the mission in State Active Duty status.

Six Joint Task Forces are operating on Long Island, New York City, the Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Syracuse and Buffalo to support state and local governments for the pandemic response.

The New York National Guard will continue to coordinate with city and state officials for the readiness of the Javits Convention Center. Guard troops continue to support access control at three potential alternate care sites on Long Island or Westchester that remain in a cold status.

The New York National Guard is assisting at five antibody testing sites. 13,649 antibody tests have been administered at the state run locations located at:

• Orange County Community College, Newburgh;

• Erie Community College - North Campus, Williamsville;

• Onondaga Community College, Syracuse;

• SEFCU Arena on the SUNY Albany Campus, Albany;

and Nassau County Community College in East Garden City.

The National Guard continues to support 15 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites with administrative and logistical support, medical support at some sites and mask fit testing services. 754 tests were conducted at these sites on June 7.

Sites are located at:

• SUNY Stony Brook;

• Jones Beach State Park;

• Staten Island adjacent the Staten Island University Hospital;

• Glen Island State Park in Westchester County;

• The Anthony Wayne Service area in Rockland County;

• Lehman College and the Bay Plaza Mall in the Bronx;

• Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens;

• Linden Blvd., Brooklyn;

• SUNY Albany;

• Niagara County Community College in Sandborn, N.Y.;

• The Buffalo Sabres KeyBank Center parking lot in Buffalo;

• SUNY Binghamton;

• Griffiss International Airport, Rome;

and Monroe County Community College in Rochester.

Soldiers and Airmen are collecting samples and providing general-purpose support at the testing locations. 313,369 tests have been conducted at these locations.

The New York National Guard's 24th Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team is currently conducting COVID-19 testing at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Brooklyn for staff and patients.

New York National Guard personnel continue food packaging and distribution in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Manhattan in New York City. Soldiers and Airmen have distributed 24, 588, 291 meals since beginning the mission.

Similar food distribution missions continue in Westchester County with 151, 988 meals distributed at five locations since the start of the mission.

In Albany and Schenectady Counties, meal distribution missions have ended. Troops in Albany County delivered 5,661 meals to quarantined residents , while in Schenectady County, Soldiers delivered 8,907 meals as of June 5.

One-time food distribution events have provided 3,000 meals in the Mohawk Valley.

In Chenango County Soldiers have distributed 12,753 meals to senior citizens around the county.

New York Soldiers and Airmen continue conducting logistics missions, including warehousing and commodity distribution of medical supplies at five sites in the Hudson Valley, the Albany area, the Mohawk Valley, and New York City.

Hand sanitizer delivery to local governments is ongoing. A total of 71,015 gallons of sanitizer have been distributed in the lower Hudson Valley since the start of the mission.

The New York National Guard continues to provide support to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of New York City.

New York National Guard personnel are working with members of the Medical Examiner's Office to assist in the intake, storage and funeral home release of decedents. 138 Soldiers and Airmen from a number of units are conducting this mission under the control of the 369th Sustainment Brigade. The mission is expected to end this week.

A mission to support New York State Department of Health COVID-19 testing at downstate nursing homes has concluded.

Soldiers are operating phones for the New York City Division of Veterans Services. They are assisting in Operation Vet Check, in which veterans are contacted to see how they are doing or if they require assistance. 8063 calls have been made.

Soldiers are also assisting in staffing phones for a New York City initiative to provide air conditioners to seniors this summer. Soldiers are also providing logistical support to the initiative.

New York National Guard Soldiers continue to provide administrative support at two New York City 911 call centers.

Soldiers and Airmen continue packaging COVID-19 test kits for the New York State Department of Health at the Wadsworth Laboratory in Albany. A total of 1,743,969 COVID 19 test kits have been assembled.

New York National Guard images continue to go up on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NYNG, and our NY National Guard Flickr site, https://www.flickr.com/photos/nyng.

The New York National Guard Public Affairs Officer is Col. Richard Goldenberg. He can be reached at Richard.l.goldenberg.mil@mail.mil or (518) 786-4581.