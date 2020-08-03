MDC presents free online program about forest bathing Aug 10

St. LOUIS, Mo.—We humans evolved in nature, and sometimes it’s good to get back to our roots . . . literally. Time spent among the trees can have the power to relax, revitalize, and restore. It can almost be a cleansing experience.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is spreading the good word about these benefits during a free online program, Forest Bathing-How to Help Forests on Monday, Aug. 10 from 6-7 p.m.

“Forest bathing” comes from the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku. This popular, emerging activity involves simply going to a forest or the woods and spending quality time immersed in that natural environment. Letting all the sights, sounds, smells, and the other sensations of nature flow inward is said to have numerous mental and physical health benefits. These include reducing stress hormones, enhancing creativity, lowering blood pressure, and boosting the immune system.

Learn the secrets about this trending practice and how the forest can be a wonderful place to relax and unwind from our busy days. Discover how and why forest time can benefit us throughout our lives. In addition to finding out how forests can benefit people, this virtual program will show how we can return the favor and give our woods a helping hand too.

Forest Bathing-How to Help Forests is a free program open to ages 10 and up, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZXM. Attendees will receive an invitation and program link by email from WebEx by noon the day of the program.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.