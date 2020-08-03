RE: Derby Barracks / Missing Person
…UPDATE……
Ms. Velander has been located safe and sound.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE - Missing Person
CASE#: 20a502990
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Jensen
STATION: VSP Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 8/2/20 @ 2228 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: 538 County Road/Glover, VT
NAME: Jennifer L. Velander
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Jennifer Velander was reported missing by a
family/household member. Velander was reported to have left her residence in
Glover around 1530 hours in her silver 2017 Nissan Versa bearing VT registration
EAW255. Velander has resided in the Montpelier area in the past and often
visits there. She is described as 5'7" tall, approx 250 lbs, long dark brown
hair/brown eyes often wearing dark rimmed glasses. Last seen wearing blue
jeans, a pink undershirt and grey zip up shirt over top. She has not had
contact with any family members since 1530 hrs and it is unlike her to disappear
for such a long duration. If located or seen, please notify the Vermont State
Police Derby barracks.
Sergeant Andrew Jensen
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881