Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,817 in the last 365 days.

RE: Derby Barracks / Missing Person

…UPDATE……

 

Ms. Velander has been located safe and sound.

 

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE - Missing Person

       

CASE#: 20a502990

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. Andrew Jensen                             

STATION: VSP Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 8/2/20 @ 2228 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: 538 County Road/Glover, VT

 

NAME:  Jennifer L. Velander                                                

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Jennifer Velander was reported missing by a

family/household member.  Velander was reported to have left her residence in

Glover around 1530 hours in her silver 2017 Nissan Versa bearing VT registration

EAW255.  Velander has resided in the Montpelier area in the past and often

visits there.  She is described as 5'7" tall, approx 250 lbs, long dark brown

hair/brown eyes often wearing dark rimmed glasses.  Last seen wearing blue

jeans, a pink undershirt and grey zip up shirt over top.  She has not had

contact with any family members since 1530 hrs and it is unlike her to disappear

for such a long duration.  If located or seen, please notify the Vermont State

Police Derby barracks. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

____________________

Sergeant Andrew Jensen

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

RE: Derby Barracks / Missing Person

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.