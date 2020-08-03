July 2020 Data Snapshot
In the July 2020 data snapshot, you will find information on:
- Want a Project Explorer?
- New Public Help Page
- Cleaning Data with Data Transforms
- Data Assets
- Portal Accounts
- State Data Plan
News, Updates & Tips
Want a Project Explorer?
We are looking for agencies who are interested in setting up a project explorer that would allow citizens to visualize your project information in a simple, user-friendly interface. The project explorer application is flexible to your agency's needs, and is built using data published on the Iowa Data Portal. The explorer presents the project's details (e.g., image, description, project start and end dates, and various other project attributes), project financials, project status, and project location. You are also able to provide categorical information that allows public to filter and drill into your project information (e.g., district, region, type of project, etc.). There is NO COST to your agency to use. Please email Scott Vander Hart if interested in learning more.
New Public Help Page
data.iowa.gov
A new help page is available on the Iowa Data Portal for the public using the site. The help page provides links to the following resources:
- How to Create an Account an Account,
- How to Create a Filtered View,
- How to Create a Chart, and
- How to Create a Map.
Cleaning Data with Data Transforms
Having inconsistent values in data is unfortunately an all too common data quality issue. Inconsistent values exist where different terms are used to represent the same thing (e.g. M and Male both meaning Male). Using case statements in data transforms can help address inconsistent values in data and improve your dataset's overall quality.
We have created a case statement tool to make cleaning your data easier. All you need to do is identify the column the data is in, list the current values you would like to change, list the new values you would like to change them to, and copy the provided data transform statement into the data transform editor for the column when you are updating your data. Once added, it will be applied to any future updates.
Data Assets
The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.
|Data Asset Type
|Public Assets
|Datasets
|292
|Geospatial Datasets
|159
|External References
|156
|Documents
|259
|Filtered Views
|322
|Charts
|161
|Maps
|59
|Measures
|133
|Stories/Dashboards
|17
|DataLens Pages
|15
|Total Assets
|1,573
View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts
New Public Datasets
The following are public datasets that were recently created and published in the past month:
Catalog
Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov
Portal Users
Total User Accounts: 135 Active Users: 34 (25.2% of total)
Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.
Data Plan
The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.
Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov
Questions or Issues?
Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form
