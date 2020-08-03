In the July 2020 data snapshot, you will find information on:

We are looking for agencies who are interested in setting up a project explorer that would allow citizens to visualize your project information in a simple, user-friendly interface. The project explorer application is flexible to your agency's needs, and is built using data published on the Iowa Data Portal. The explorer presents the project's details (e.g., image, description, project start and end dates, and various other project attributes), project financials, project status, and project location. You are also able to provide categorical information that allows public to filter and drill into your project information (e.g., district, region, type of project, etc.). There is NO COST to your agency to use. Please email Scott Vander Hart if interested in learning more.

A new help page is available on the Iowa Data Portal for the public using the site. The help page provides links to the following resources:

How to Create an Account an Account,

How to Create a Filtered View,

How to Create a Chart, and

How to Create a Map.

Having inconsistent values in data is unfortunately an all too common data quality issue. Inconsistent values exist where different terms are used to represent the same thing (e.g. M and Male both meaning Male). Using case statements in data transforms can help address inconsistent values in data and improve your dataset's overall quality.

We have created a case statement tool to make cleaning your data easier. All you need to do is identify the column the data is in, list the current values you would like to change, list the new values you would like to change them to, and copy the provided data transform statement into the data transform editor for the column when you are updating your data. Once added, it will be applied to any future updates.

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets Datasets 292 Geospatial Datasets 159 External References 156 Documents 259 Filtered Views 322 Charts 161 Maps 59 Measures 133 Stories/Dashboards 17 DataLens Pages 15 Total Assets 1,573

The following are public datasets that were recently created and published in the past month:

Total User Accounts: 135 Active Users: 34 (25.2% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

