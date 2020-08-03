WVDEP announces $48,367 in Litter Control Matching grants
The grant recipients are: Town of Anawalt: $636.00 The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup. Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority: $2,500.00 The funding will be used for the anti-littering campaign for the county-wide litter program. Town of Bradshaw: $636.00 The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup. Brooke County Solid Waste Authority: $2,000.00 The funding will be used for Litter Control Officer wages for the county. Town of Clendenin: $800.00 The funding will be used for anti-litter signage for the town. Town of Davy: $636.00 The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup. Doddridge County Solid Waste Authority: $388.00 The funding will be used for truck equipment (winch, strobe light, decals) and safety vests for the county litter control program. Town of Gary: $636.00 The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup. Hancock County Solid Waste Authority: $2,500.00 The funding will be used for wages to perform open dump cleanups and to work one cleanup event with transportation and disposal fees associated with the cleanups. Town of Iaeger: $636.00 The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup. City of Keystone: $636.00 The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup. Town of Kimball: $636.00 The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup. City of Kingwood: $3,000.00 The funding will be used for asbestos removal from a town structure prior to razing. Mason County Solid Waste Authority: $2,000.00 The funding will be used for labor wages for a county litter cleanup event. McDowell County Commission: $3,000.00 The funding will be used for razing dilapidated structures throughout the county.
Mercer County Solid Waste Authority: $1,000.00 The funding will be used for purchasing “Litter Pickup Ahead” signs for roadside cleanups throughout the county. Mingo County Commission: $3,000.00 The funding will be used for the Litter Control Crew wages for the county-wide litter control program. Town of Northfork: $636.00 The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup. Preston County Solid Waste Authority: $2,915.00 The funding will be used for fuel for the Litter Control Officer’s vehicle and fund advertisements for the litter control and recycling programs. Putnam County Solid Waste Authority: $3,000.00 The funding will be used for Litter Control Officer wages for the county-wide litter control program. Town of Rainelle: $3,000.00 The funding will be used for landfill fees to conduct town litter cleanups. Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority: $3,000.00 The funding will be used to purchase litter pickup supplies (bags, vests, road signs/stands) and tires for the Litter Control Officer’s vehicle. Region VIII County Solid Waste Authority: $1,270.00 The funding will be used to purchase lightbars and signs for litter control vehicles and newspaper ads for the regional litter control campaign. City of Vienna: $484.00 The funding will be used to purchase curbside recycling bins for the city-wide program.
City of War: 636.00 The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup.
Town of Wardensville: $2,150.00 The funding will be used to construct a tire-based playground including wages, supplies and equipment to promote reuse and litter awareness. Wayne County Commission : $3,000.00 The funding will be used for Litter Control Officer wages for the county-wide litter control program. City of Welch: $636.00 The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup. Wyoming County Solid Waste Authority: $3,000.00 The funding will be used for fuel, tires and maintenance costs associated with the Litter Control Officers vehicle for the county-wide program.
