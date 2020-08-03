WVDEP announces $48,367 in Litter Control Matching grants

​CHARLESTON, W.Va. (August 3, 2020) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) announced the recipients of the Litter Control Matching Grants Monday. The grants, totaling $48,367, were awarded to 29 applicants comprised of state solid waste authorities, county commissions, and municipalities. Funding for the litter control program is generated from civil penalties imposed upon persons convicted of unlawful disposal of litter and revenue from state recycling facilities pursuant to West Virginia Code §22-15A-4 and §22-15A-5.

The grant recipients are: Town of Anawalt: $636.00 The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup. Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority: $2,500.00 The funding will be used for the anti-littering campaign for the county-wide litter program. Town of Bradshaw: $636.00 The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup. Brooke County Solid Waste Authority: $2,000.00 The funding will be used for Litter Control Officer wages for the county. Town of Clendenin: $800.00 The funding will be used for anti-litter signage for the town. Town of Davy: $636.00 The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup. Doddridge County Solid Waste Authority: $388.00 The funding will be used for truck equipment (winch, strobe light, decals) and safety vests for the county litter control program. Town of Gary: $636.00 The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup. Hancock County Solid Waste Authority: $2,500.00 The funding will be used for wages to perform open dump cleanups and to work one cleanup event with transportation and disposal fees associated with the cleanups. Town of Iaeger: $636.00 The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup. City of Keystone: $636.00 The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup. Town of Kimball: $636.00 The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup. City of Kingwood: $3,000.00 The funding will be used for asbestos removal from a town structure prior to razing. Mason County Solid Waste Authority: $2,000.00 The funding will be used for labor wages for a county litter cleanup event. McDowell County Commission: $3,000.00 The funding will be used for razing dilapidated structures throughout the county.

Mercer County Solid Waste Authority: $1,000.00 The funding will be used for purchasing “Litter Pickup Ahead” signs for roadside cleanups throughout the county. Mingo County Commission: $3,000.00 The funding will be used for the Litter Control Crew wages for the county-wide litter control program. Town of Northfork: $636.00 The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup. Preston County Solid Waste Authority: $2,915.00 The funding will be used for fuel for the Litter Control Officer’s vehicle and fund advertisements for the litter control and recycling programs. Putnam County Solid Waste Authority: $3,000.00 The funding will be used for Litter Control Officer wages for the county-wide litter control program. Town of Rainelle: $3,000.00 The funding will be used for landfill fees to conduct town litter cleanups. Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority: $3,000.00 The funding will be used to purchase litter pickup supplies (bags, vests, road signs/stands) and tires for the Litter Control Officer’s vehicle. Region VIII County Solid Waste Authority: $1,270.00 The funding will be used to purchase lightbars and signs for litter control vehicles and newspaper ads for the regional litter control campaign. City of Vienna: $484.00 The funding will be used to purchase curbside recycling bins for the city-wide program.

City of War: 636.00 The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup.

Town of Wardensville: $2,150.00 The funding will be used to construct a tire-based playground including wages, supplies and equipment to promote reuse and litter awareness. Wayne County Commission : $3,000.00 The funding will be used for Litter Control Officer wages for the county-wide litter control program. City of Welch: $636.00 The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup. Wyoming County Solid Waste Authority: $3,000.00 The funding will be used for fuel, tires and maintenance costs associated with the Litter Control Officers vehicle for the county-wide program.

