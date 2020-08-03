New Privacy as a Service solution helps businesses manage privacy compliance as regulators step up enforcement in Europe
ELY, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As regulators step up enforcement of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) across Europe and crack down with a more robust approach, it has never been more important for organisations to ensure compliance with the regulation. To help organisations manage the increasing pressure and their requirements, GRCI Law has launched its Privacy as a Service (PaaS) solution, a straightforward and flexible solution designed to help organisations of all sizes manage their privacy requirements.
PaaS is a transparent, streamlined solution that has three tiers:
• The GDPR Advice Service gives organisations access to unlimited advice and guidance from experienced data privacy consultants, allowing organisations to get prompt answers to critical GDPR questions and receive expert advice on a broad range of data privacy issues, including data subject access requests (DSARs), Article 30 records of processing and data breach reporting. The service also includes a monthly newsletter on noteworthy GDPR updates and privacy news to ensure clients stay abreast of the latest trends, rulings and best practice.
• The Data Privacy Manager Service takes GRCI Law’s support one step further, providing a dedicated data privacy manager and unlimited advice and guidance on compliance with the GDPR and Data Protection Act (DPA) 2018. It includes a gap analysis; an action plan; policy reviews; guidance on handling data protection impact assessments (DPIAs), DSARs and data breaches; monthly activity and quarterly management reports; and an annual compliance audit.
• Incorporating all the support provided by the GDPR Advice Service and Data Privacy Manager Service, the DPO as a Service provides a dedicated DPO who is registered with the relevant supervisory authority and is truly independent, so there are no conflicts of interest with other business activities. The DPO provides hands-on support to manage an organisation’s compliance and fulfil their obligations under the GDPR.
Christina Maclean, Head of Business Development at GRCI Law, said: “We’re pleased that GRCI Law can provide an all-encompassing privacy advice and support solution to organisations of all sizes. Our highly experienced team only advises on data privacy, cyber and information security, which means clients have access to experts with a proven track record who can provide pragmatic, commercial advice on a wide range of privacy management and compliance matters when they need it and in a way that suits them.”
PaaS has been developed to pull together one solution that makes privacy management easier and more flexible to the changing needs of organisations of all sizes, after the team at GRCI Law recognised that many their clients need support from more than just one area of their services.
