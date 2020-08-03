Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 220 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,500 in the last 365 days.

Park Systems Introduces NX-Tip Scan Head - Automated Atomic Force Microscope for Ultra Large Heavy Flat Panel Displays

Park NX-Tip Scan Head for measuring Ultra Large and Heavy Flat Panel Displays at the Nanoscale

Park NX-Tip Scan Head for measuring Ultra Large and Heavy Flat Panel Displays at the Nanoscale

Measuring Ultra Large and Heavy Flat Panel Displays at the Nanoscale

NX-Tip Scan Head overcomes nanometrology challenges for sample dimensions over 300mm and weights above 1kg for OLED, LCD screens and photomask applications.

Park Systems has scaled up their AFM tools for Gen10+ and all large flat panel displays using Park NX-TSH (Tip Scanning Head) system. It's the only automated Tip Scan Head for large samples over 300mm”
— Keibock Lee
MANNHEIM, GERMANY, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To answer the increasing demand for AFM based metrology on larger flat panel displays, Park Systems has introduced the NX-Tip Scan Head, which overcomes nanometrology challenges for sample dimensions over 300mm and weights above 1kg. The Tip Scanning Head (TSH) is a moving tip head designed specifically for automated AFM measurements and analyses on large samples such as OLED and LCD screens.
The automated TSH combines the x, y, and z scanners, and is mounted on a gantry style air bearing stage that allows movement directly to any point on the substrate. This innovative technological solution produces high resolution and accurate images of roughness, step height, critical dimension and sidewall measurements, thereby addressing the metrological needs for the development of large flat panel displays up to 65”, 75” and even larger sizes.

“Park NX-TSH was developed specifically for manufacturers setting up fabs to produce next-generation flat panel displays with the objective to overcome the 300mm size threshold limit,” states Keibock Lee, Park Systems Inc. “Using conductive AFM, Park NX-TSH measures the sample surface with an optional probe station that contacts the sample surface and provides current into small devices or chips.”

“Park Systems has scaled up their AFM tools for Gen10+ and all large flat panel displays using Park NX-TSH (Tip Scanning Head) system, and is the only automated Tip Scan Head for large sample analysis over 300 mm,” adds Lee.

Atomic force microscopy is the most accurate and non-destructive method of measuring samples at the Nanoscale. With the Park NX-TSH, reliable, high resolution AFM images can be obtained on OLEDs, LCDs, photomasks, and more, using a gantry style bridge system to improve productivity and quality.

Justyna Sliwa
Park Systems Europe
+49 621 49089650
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Park NX-TSH introduction | Industrial AFM for Large & Heavy sample

You just read:

Park Systems Introduces NX-Tip Scan Head - Automated Atomic Force Microscope for Ultra Large Heavy Flat Panel Displays

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.