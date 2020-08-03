Park Systems Introduces NX-Tip Scan Head - Automated Atomic Force Microscope for Ultra Large Heavy Flat Panel Displays
NX-Tip Scan Head overcomes nanometrology challenges for sample dimensions over 300mm and weights above 1kg for OLED, LCD screens and photomask applications.
Park Systems has scaled up their AFM tools for Gen10+ and all large flat panel displays using Park NX-TSH (Tip Scanning Head) system. It's the only automated Tip Scan Head for large samples over 300mm”MANNHEIM, GERMANY, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To answer the increasing demand for AFM based metrology on larger flat panel displays, Park Systems has introduced the NX-Tip Scan Head, which overcomes nanometrology challenges for sample dimensions over 300mm and weights above 1kg. The Tip Scanning Head (TSH) is a moving tip head designed specifically for automated AFM measurements and analyses on large samples such as OLED and LCD screens.
The automated TSH combines the x, y, and z scanners, and is mounted on a gantry style air bearing stage that allows movement directly to any point on the substrate. This innovative technological solution produces high resolution and accurate images of roughness, step height, critical dimension and sidewall measurements, thereby addressing the metrological needs for the development of large flat panel displays up to 65”, 75” and even larger sizes.
“Park NX-TSH was developed specifically for manufacturers setting up fabs to produce next-generation flat panel displays with the objective to overcome the 300mm size threshold limit,” states Keibock Lee, Park Systems Inc. “Using conductive AFM, Park NX-TSH measures the sample surface with an optional probe station that contacts the sample surface and provides current into small devices or chips.”
“Park Systems has scaled up their AFM tools for Gen10+ and all large flat panel displays using Park NX-TSH (Tip Scanning Head) system, and is the only automated Tip Scan Head for large sample analysis over 300 mm,” adds Lee.
Atomic force microscopy is the most accurate and non-destructive method of measuring samples at the Nanoscale. With the Park NX-TSH, reliable, high resolution AFM images can be obtained on OLEDs, LCDs, photomasks, and more, using a gantry style bridge system to improve productivity and quality.
