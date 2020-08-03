Derby Barracks / Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE - Missing Person

CASE#: 20a502990

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Jensen

STATION: VSP Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 8/2/20 @ 2228 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: 538 County Road/Glover, VT

NAME: Jennifer L. Velander

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Jennifer Velander was reported missing by a

family/household member. Velander was reported to have left her residence in

Glover around 1530 hours in her silver 2017 Nissan Versa bearing VT registration

EAW255. Velander has resided in the Montpelier area in the past and often

visits there. She is described as 5'7" tall, approx 250 lbs, long dark brown

hair/brown eyes often wearing dark rimmed glasses. Last seen wearing blue

jeans, a pink undershirt and grey zip up shirt over top. She has not had

contact with any family members since 1530 hrs and it is unlike her to disappear

for such a long duration. If located or seen, please notify the Vermont State

Police Derby barracks.

____________________

Sergeant Andrew Jensen

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881