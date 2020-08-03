Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Comedian Truck Hudson releases animated sketch comedy Special

The Truck Hudson Show, An Animated Sketch Comedy Special

Funniest Animated Sketch Speciali ever seen!”
— Comedy Central Insider
PORT JEFF STA., NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truck Hudson has a new sketch comedy special streaming.

It's a much watch.

An animated sketch comedy special performed by actor and comedian Truck Hudson. Truck does celebrity impressions and creates characters. Standup, sketch comedy, & music. Featuring: Ian Edwards, Jordan Rock, Jim Norton, Ted Alexandro, Armageddon (of Terror Squad) Keith Nut (of Terror Squad). This animated sketch comedy film has been adapted from Truck Hudson's 2017 Sketch Comedy Album "The Truck Hudson Show". The sketch comedy album has millions of streams on Spotify, Tidal, and many other streaming platforms.
It can be seen on Amazon Prime.

You just read:

