Time to Apply for IADA Biz Aviation Scholarships
2011 Gulfstream G550 listed by Leading Edge Aviation Solutions of Parsippany, N.J. on www.AircraftExchange.com, IADA's aircraft marketplace.
Cutoff is Oct. 1; Special Circumstances for COVID-19 Impacts
Traditionally, IADA has limited the awards to students with GPA above 3.0. However, this year, we are also encouraging students who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to apply.”FLORIDA, U.S. , August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is accepting applications for the organization's Business Aviation Scholarships through Oct. 1. The scholarships, funded by the IADA Foundation, will be from $1,000 to $5,000.
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
In the past year, the IADA Foundation, a tax-exempt 501 (c) (3) public charitable organization, awarded a total of $32,000 in individual scholarships to eight college students seeking further education leading to professions within business aviation. Six of the students attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and two attend Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology.
"The IADA Business Aviation Scholarship was established to benefit university students seeking a career in business aviation, specifically within corporate aircraft sales, marketing, finance, legal and insurance disciplines," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling.
"Traditionally, IADA has limited the awards to students with GPA above 3.0. However, this year, we are also encouraging students who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to apply," Starling added. "The Scholarship Award Selection Committee will evaluate each applicant on a merit and needs basis."
Apply Through School Financial Aid Offices
Applicants must apply through their university's financial aid office. The universities need to submit a list of applicants meeting IADA scholarship requirements to IADA no later than Oct. 1.
The IADA Board of Directors will approve all scholarships to be awarded each year and will advise all applicants through their university's financial aid office no later than Nov. 30. IADA will accept applications from qualified applicants attending colleges and universities offering course work in corporate aviation management, aerodynamics, aircraft systems, aviation safety, finance, business marketing, economics, and/or studies that relate to aviation business and management.
The awards are available to full-time, undergraduate students taking a minimum of 12 hours per semester, and graduate students. Applicants must have a 3.0 minimum cumulative GPA on a 4.0 grade scale, unless the pandemic has adversely impacted them. Applications, and all supporting material, must be mailed by the university's Financial Aid Office to:
International Aircraft Dealers Association
Attn: Scholarship Award Selection Committee
2752 E Windsong Dr.
Boise, ID 83712
For questions please contact IADA Director of Operations Erika Ingle at erika.iada.aero.
About IADA
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 25 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers.
Products and Services members are verified by the organization. The process delivers high standards of ethical business and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace.
For information on IADA go to www.IADA.aero. For info about IADA's aircraft marketplace go to www.AircraftExchange.com.
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 /316-558-8578
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn