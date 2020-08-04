“Vote HERE: A film for the people by the people” releases Independent Segments of the entire film on Vimeo

ShadowWave Media, Inc. "Vote HERE" Segments Now on Vimeo

UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent segments from the recently released feature documentary - “Vote HERE: A film for the people by the people” - are now playing on Vimeo. From early on the producers envisioned "Vote HERE" also being offered in categorical segments.

"People can have the luxury of watching the whole film or easy to reference segments. I wanted to make the film as easy and accessible as voting itself should be," shared director/editor, Steve Waxman.

The full-length film covers how our voting rights have wavered throughout U.S. history and pays homage to those who have and are still forging the way for what lays at the heart of our democracy: Easy and Equal Access to one of our most cherished and hard fought for rights – the right to Vote.

Renowned historians, journalists, scholars & legal experts share their insight on subjects including why the Founding Fathers left it to the States to control the voting process; how Congress came up with the system of the Electoral College; and the roughly 75 year fight for Women’s Suffrage. The film’s fourteenth and final segment features the late U.S. Representative, and life-long activist, John Lewis, as he takes you on a journey across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma that fateful day in 1965 which came to be known as “Bloody Sunday’ and led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act.

Along with the film’s historical revelations are the profiles of present day hard-working activists, nonpartisan & non-profit organizations, and spontaneous interviews with the voters themselves. They all play an important role sharing their insight, inspiration and hope!

You can now watch the full-length "Vote HERE" documentary and all of its Segments on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/voteherefilm

Full List of “Vote HERE” Segments:

Seg 1. Why The States Control Voting

Seg 2. Environmental Voter Project

Seg 3. Electoral College

Seg 4. Voting in the 19th Century

Seg 5. HeadCount

Seg 6. Gerrymandering

Seg 7. Women’s Suffrage

Seg 8. Ranked Choice Voting

Seg 9. Mi Familia Vota

Seg 10. The Progressive Era

Seg 11. Native American Suffrage

Seg 12. Black Suffrage/Voter Disenfranchisement

Seg 13. Joy of Voting

Seg 14. Voting Rights Acts/Credits (Hyperlink)

