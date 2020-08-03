John Lewis Tribute Segment Released from Documentary - “Vote HERE: A film for the people by the people”

ShadowWave Media, Inc. U.S. Rep John Lewis

An independent segment from the “Vote HERE” feature documentary has just been released on Vimeo in a tribute to the late U.S. Rep John Lewis.

UNITED STATES, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An independent segment from the documentary “Vote HERE: A film for the people by the people” has just been released in a tribute to the late U.S. Representative John Lewis. The newly released segment “The Voting Rights Act” features John Lewis, also a life-long voting rights activist, who shares his own personal journey across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma that fateful ‘Bloody Sunday’ in a heartfelt and explosive story that led to the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Watch Now on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/436284312

The full-length “Vote HERE“ documentary (2:04:15 trt) follows the turbulent way our voting rights have wavered from the inception of the U.S. all the way to present day – including the current youth movement. The film pays homage to those who have and continue to forge the way for what lays at the heart of our democracy: Easy and Equal Access to one of our most cherished and hard fought for rights – the right to Vote.

Renowned historians, journalists, scholars & legal experts delve deep into the history of Voting and the Election Process in the United States with intimate details and little known stories that are pivotal to present day voting rights and about those disenfranchised along the way. “Vote HERE” showcases how countless patriots have fought and even died for our right to vote.

Along with the film's historical revelations are profiles of modern day hard-working activists, nonpartisan & non-profit organizations, and spontaneous interviews with the voters themselves. They all play an important role sharing their insight, inspiration and hope!

Highlights of the “Vote HERE” documentary include:

• The stories behind why states control the voting process

• The founding of the notorious Electoral College

• The Origin of the name Gerrymandering and how it affects the electoral process

• African American & Women’s Suffrage

• How the demeaning and volatile legacy of disenfranchisement also led to felons losing their right to vote

• The controversial role the courts have played in shaping modern day voting rights

For more info contact info@govoteproject.net

