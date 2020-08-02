Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

 

INCIDENT:

 

 

CASE #: 20A502978

 

 

TROOPER: Abigail Drew                   STATION: Derby                        CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

 

DATE/TIME: 8/2/2020 at 0700 hours

 

 

LOCATION (specific) Shadow Lake Rd, Glover, VT

 

 

VIOLATION: Vandalism

 

 

ACCUSED: Unknown

 

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

 

Victim: Joseph & Dana Kennedy

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

            On 8/2/20, at approximately 0700 hours, the Kennedy's reported overnight their fence to their property was heavily damaged by a vehicle. The victim's further reported hearing a loud vehicle during the evening hours and believe it may have been connected. Investigation revealed a large Ford vehicle cause the damage and left the scene traveling west on Shadow Lake Rd. Evidence was obtained from the scene. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident or witnessed it is asked to call the Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks at 334-8881.

 

