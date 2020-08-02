Derby Barracks/Request for Information
STATE OF
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
PRESS RELEASE
INCIDENT:
CASE #: 20A502978
TROOPER: Abigail Drew STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 8/2/2020 at 0700 hours
LOCATION (specific) Shadow Lake Rd, Glover, VT
VIOLATION: Vandalism
ACCUSED: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
Victim: Joseph & Dana Kennedy
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/2/20, at approximately 0700 hours, the Kennedy's reported overnight their fence to their property was heavily damaged by a vehicle. The victim's further reported hearing a loud vehicle during the evening hours and believe it may have been connected. Investigation revealed a large Ford vehicle cause the damage and left the scene traveling west on Shadow Lake Rd. Evidence was obtained from the scene. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident or witnessed it is asked to call the Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks at 334-8881.