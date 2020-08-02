Derby Barracks/Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

INCIDENT:

CASE #: 20A502978

TROOPER: Abigail Drew STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 8/2/2020 at 0700 hours

LOCATION (specific) Shadow Lake Rd, Glover, VT

VIOLATION: Vandalism

ACCUSED: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

Victim: Joseph & Dana Kennedy

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/2/20, at approximately 0700 hours, the Kennedy's reported overnight their fence to their property was heavily damaged by a vehicle. The victim's further reported hearing a loud vehicle during the evening hours and believe it may have been connected. Investigation revealed a large Ford vehicle cause the damage and left the scene traveling west on Shadow Lake Rd. Evidence was obtained from the scene. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident or witnessed it is asked to call the Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks at 334-8881.