Royalton Barracks / Motor vehicle crash and DUI arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B202431

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeremy Lyon

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 8/1/2020 @ 11:20 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 south Mile Marker 16, Sharon

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Andrew Dayton

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/1/2020 at approximately 11:20 am, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash into the median near mile marker 16 on Interstate 89 south in the Town of Sharon. During the course of the crash investigation, it was determined that Andrew Dayton, 23 of Vershire, was driving southbound on I-89 in the Town of Sharon when he left the roadway and entered the grassy median. Upon returning to the roadway, Dayton’s car, a silver 2005 Jeep Liberty, slid out of control and began rolling over, again exiting the roadway and coming to a rest on its wheels in the median. The vehicle is considered a total loss. A female passenger sustained minor injuries during the crash. Dayton displayed signs of impairment and after roadside sobriety tests, Dayton was arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of drugs. Dayton was

transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing and a drug enforcement evaluation. Dayton was issued a citation to appear at the Windsor County

Superior Court on 09/15/2020 at 08:00 am. The vehicle was recovered by Legendary Auto.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/2020 @ 08:00 am

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time