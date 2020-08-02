6 Million COVID-19 Tests Completed
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State has completed 6 million diagnostic COVID-19 tests. Yesterday, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 dropped to 556, the lowest number since March 17, there were three deaths and the three-day rolling average for deaths dropped to four, the lowest number since mid-March. No deaths were reported in New York City yesterday. The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.
"We've now conducted over 6 million tests, and the numbers are just about where we want them to be, which is all very good news and says that our plan is working," Governor Cuomo said. "However, context is important, and there are storm clouds on the horizon in the form of new cases throughout the country and a lack of compliance here in the state, and I urge New Yorkers to stay New York Smart and local governments to properly enforce state guidance."
Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,070 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 36 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. The Task Force has observed a total of 13,684 establishments. A county breakdown of observed violations is below:
- Bronx - 5
- Brooklyn - 0
- Manhattan - 10
- Queens - 18
- Staten Island - 1
- Nassau - 0
- Suffolk - 2
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization - 556 (-25)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 74
- Hospital Counties - 30
- Number ICU - 143 (-4)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 71 (-1)
- Total Discharges - 73,222 (+88)
- Deaths - 3
- Total Deaths - 25,170
Of the 58,961 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 531, or 0.9 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
SATURDAY
|
Capital Region
|
1.1%
|
1.1%
|
1.0%
|
Central New York
|
0.5%
|
0.7%
|
0.8%
|
Finger Lakes
|
0.7%
|
0.9%
|
0.7%
|
Long Island
|
0.9%
|
1.1%
|
1.0%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
0.9%
|
1.0%
|
0.8%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
1.0%
|
1.1%
|
0.7%
|
New York City
|
0.9%
|
0.8%
|
1.0%
|
North Country
|
0.5%
|
0.2%
|
0.4%
|
Southern Tier
|
0.6%
|
0.8%
|
0.5%
|
Western New York
|
1.6%
|
1.1%
|
0.7%
The Governor also confirmed 531 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 416,298 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 416,298 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
2,521
|
6
|
Allegany
|
74
|
0
|
Broome
|
1,054
|
6
|
Cattaraugus
|
159
|
1
|
Cayuga
|
148
|
4
|
Chautauqua
|
232
|
1
|
Chemung
|
163
|
0
|
Chenango
|
211
|
2
|
Clinton
|
127
|
0
|
Columbia
|
522
|
3
|
Cortland
|
92
|
1
|
Delaware
|
103
|
0
|
Dutchess
|
4,520
|
16
|
Erie
|
8,572
|
24
|
Essex
|
55
|
0
|
Franklin
|
50
|
0
|
Fulton
|
283
|
1
|
Genesee
|
272
|
0
|
Greene
|
289
|
0
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
241
|
1
|
Jefferson
|
134
|
4
|
Lewis
|
35
|
1
|
Livingston
|
167
|
1
|
Madison
|
400
|
1
|
Monroe
|
4,768
|
26
|
Montgomery
|
157
|
2
|
Nassau
|
43,322
|
51
|
Niagara
|
1,446
|
2
|
NYC
|
225,723
|
263
|
Oneida
|
2,087
|
6
|
Onondaga
|
3,485
|
8
|
Ontario
|
349
|
0
|
Orange
|
11,093
|
5
|
Orleans
|
295
|
0
|
Oswego
|
246
|
2
|
Otsego
|
112
|
0
|
Putnam
|
1,428
|
3
|
Rensselaer
|
736
|
2
|
Rockland
|
13,882
|
2
|
Saratoga
|
732
|
6
|
Schenectady
|
1,035
|
3
|
Schoharie
|
68
|
0
|
Schuyler
|
22
|
0
|
Seneca
|
86
|
1
|
St. Lawrence
|
262
|
1
|
Steuben
|
292
|
2
|
Suffolk
|
43,345
|
45
|
Sullivan
|
1,483
|
0
|
Tioga
|
189
|
1
|
Tompkins
|
230
|
0
|
Ulster
|
2,028
|
2
|
Warren
|
300
|
0
|
Washington
|
255
|
0
|
Wayne
|
246
|
1
|
Westchester
|
35,998
|
24
|
Wyoming
|
112
|
0
|
Yates
|
55
|
0
Yesterday, there were 3 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,170. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Broome
|
1
|
Monroe
|
1
|
Westchester
|
1