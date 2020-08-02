6 Million COVID-19 Tests Completed

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State has completed 6 million diagnostic COVID-19 tests. Yesterday, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 dropped to 556, the lowest number since March 17, there were three deaths and the three-day rolling average for deaths dropped to four, the lowest number since mid-March. No deaths were reported in New York City yesterday. The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

"We've now conducted over 6 million tests, and the numbers are just about where we want them to be, which is all very good news and says that our plan is working," Governor Cuomo said. "However, context is important, and there are storm clouds on the horizon in the form of new cases throughout the country and a lack of compliance here in the state, and I urge New Yorkers to stay New York Smart and local governments to properly enforce state guidance."

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,070 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 36 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. The Task Force has observed a total of 13,684 establishments. A county breakdown of observed violations is below:

Bronx - 5

Brooklyn - 0

Manhattan - 10

Queens - 18

Staten Island - 1

Nassau - 0

Suffolk - 2

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 556 (-25)

Patients Newly Admitted - 74

Hospital Counties - 30

Number ICU - 143 (-4)

Number ICU with Intubation - 71 (-1)

Total Discharges - 73,222 (+88)

Deaths - 3

Total Deaths - 25,170

Of the 58,961 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 531, or 0.9 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.1% 1.1% 1.0% Central New York 0.5% 0.7% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.7% 0.9% 0.7% Long Island 0.9% 1.1% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 0.9% 1.0% 0.8% Mohawk Valley 1.0% 1.1% 0.7% New York City 0.9% 0.8% 1.0% North Country 0.5% 0.2% 0.4% Southern Tier 0.6% 0.8% 0.5% Western New York 1.6% 1.1% 0.7%

The Governor also confirmed 531 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 416,298 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 416,298 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,521 6 Allegany 74 0 Broome 1,054 6 Cattaraugus 159 1 Cayuga 148 4 Chautauqua 232 1 Chemung 163 0 Chenango 211 2 Clinton 127 0 Columbia 522 3 Cortland 92 1 Delaware 103 0 Dutchess 4,520 16 Erie 8,572 24 Essex 55 0 Franklin 50 0 Fulton 283 1 Genesee 272 0 Greene 289 0 Hamilton 7 0 Herkimer 241 1 Jefferson 134 4 Lewis 35 1 Livingston 167 1 Madison 400 1 Monroe 4,768 26 Montgomery 157 2 Nassau 43,322 51 Niagara 1,446 2 NYC 225,723 263 Oneida 2,087 6 Onondaga 3,485 8 Ontario 349 0 Orange 11,093 5 Orleans 295 0 Oswego 246 2 Otsego 112 0 Putnam 1,428 3 Rensselaer 736 2 Rockland 13,882 2 Saratoga 732 6 Schenectady 1,035 3 Schoharie 68 0 Schuyler 22 0 Seneca 86 1 St. Lawrence 262 1 Steuben 292 2 Suffolk 43,345 45 Sullivan 1,483 0 Tioga 189 1 Tompkins 230 0 Ulster 2,028 2 Warren 300 0 Washington 255 0 Wayne 246 1 Westchester 35,998 24 Wyoming 112 0 Yates 55 0

Yesterday, there were 3 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,170. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: