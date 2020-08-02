Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
6 Million COVID-19 Tests Completed

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State has completed 6 million diagnostic COVID-19 tests. Yesterday, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 dropped to 556, the lowest number since March 17, there were three deaths and the three-day rolling average for deaths dropped to four, the lowest number since mid-March. No deaths were reported in New York City yesterday. The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

 

"We've now conducted over 6 million tests, and the numbers are just about where we want them to be, which is all very good news and says that our plan is working," Governor Cuomo said. "However, context is important, and there are storm clouds on the horizon in the form of new cases throughout the country and a lack of compliance here in the state, and I urge New Yorkers to stay New York Smart and local governments to properly enforce state guidance."

 

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,070 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 36 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. The Task Force has observed a total of 13,684 establishments. A county breakdown of observed violations is below:

 

  • Bronx - 5
  • Brooklyn - 0
  • Manhattan - 10
  • Queens - 18
  • Staten Island - 1
  • Nassau - 0
  • Suffolk - 2

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 556 (-25)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 74
  • Hospital Counties - 30
  • Number ICU - 143 (-4)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 71 (-1)
  • Total Discharges - 73,222 (+88)
  • Deaths - 3
  • Total Deaths - 25,170

 

Of the 58,961 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 531, or 0.9 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

Capital Region

1.1%

1.1%

1.0%

Central New York

0.5%

0.7%

0.8%

Finger Lakes

0.7%

0.9%

0.7%

Long Island

0.9%

1.1%

1.0%

Mid-Hudson

0.9%

1.0%

0.8%

Mohawk Valley

1.0%

1.1%

0.7%

New York City

0.9%

0.8%

1.0%

North Country

0.5%

0.2%

0.4%

Southern Tier

0.6%

0.8%

0.5%

Western New York

1.6%

1.1%

0.7%

 

The Governor also confirmed 531 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 416,298 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 416,298 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,521

6

Allegany

74

0

Broome

1,054

6

Cattaraugus

159

1

Cayuga

148

4

Chautauqua

232

1

Chemung

163

0

Chenango

211

2

Clinton

127

0

Columbia

522

3

Cortland

92

1

Delaware

103

0

Dutchess

4,520

16

Erie

8,572

24

Essex

55

0

Franklin

50

0

Fulton

283

1

Genesee

272

0

Greene

289

0

Hamilton

7

0

Herkimer

241

1

Jefferson

134

4

Lewis

35

1

Livingston

167

1

Madison

400

1

Monroe

4,768

26

Montgomery

157

2

Nassau

43,322

51

Niagara

1,446

2

NYC

225,723

263

Oneida

2,087

6

Onondaga

3,485

8

Ontario

349

0

Orange

11,093

5

Orleans

295

0

Oswego

246

2

Otsego

112

0

Putnam

1,428

3

Rensselaer

736

2

Rockland

13,882

2

Saratoga

732

6

Schenectady

1,035

3

Schoharie

68

0

Schuyler

22

0

Seneca

86

1

St. Lawrence

262

1

Steuben

292

2

Suffolk

43,345

45

Sullivan

1,483

0

Tioga

189

1

Tompkins

230

0

Ulster

2,028

2

Warren

300

0

Washington

255

0

Wayne

246

1

Westchester

35,998

24

Wyoming

112

0

Yates

55

0

 

Yesterday, there were 3 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,170. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Broome

1

Monroe

1

Westchester

1

