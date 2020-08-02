3560 us rt 2 - CLOSED

The road way in the area of 3560 us rt 2 in east Montpelier is currently closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle accident. At this time we ask that people seek alternate routes. We will advise when the road is back open to traffic flow. Thank you and travel safely
