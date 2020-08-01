St. Johnsbury/DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A403843
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/1/2020 at 1502
INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 in Ryegate, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Brian Keon
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/1/2020 at approximately 1503 hours, Troopers from the
St. Johnsbury barracks conducted a traffic stop for speeding. The operator,
Brian Keon, showed signs of impairment and was suspected to be under the
influence of alcohol. Keon was arrested and transported to the St. Johnsbury
barracks for processing. He was released and cited for DUI.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/12/2020 at 0800
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585