St. Johnsbury/DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A403843

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Evan Johnson                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 8/1/2020 at 1502

INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 in Ryegate, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Brian Keon                                                

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/1/2020 at approximately 1503 hours, Troopers from the

St. Johnsbury barracks conducted a traffic stop for speeding.  The operator,

Brian Keon, showed signs of impairment and was suspected to be under the

influence of alcohol.  Keon was arrested and transported to the St. Johnsbury

barracks for processing.  He was released and cited for DUI.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/12/2020 at 0800             

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

St. Johnsbury/DUI

