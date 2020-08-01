St. Johnsbury/DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A403843

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 8/1/2020 at 1502

INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 in Ryegate, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Brian Keon

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/1/2020 at approximately 1503 hours, Troopers from the

St. Johnsbury barracks conducted a traffic stop for speeding. The operator,

Brian Keon, showed signs of impairment and was suspected to be under the

influence of alcohol. Keon was arrested and transported to the St. Johnsbury

barracks for processing. He was released and cited for DUI.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/12/2020 at 0800

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

