Watchys announce imminent launch the first Swiss watchmaking global e-commerce site

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, August 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first Swiss e-commerce site dedicated to the sale of new and used watch products is about to be launched.

Watchys.ch website will soon offer the purchase with worldwide delivery of watch spare parts and mechanisms, new and used watches, watch tools and downloadable reference documents.

Traditionally, this type of business takes place by networking, during a watch exchange or at a flea market.

Watchys is the first global e-commerce player to offer new and used watch products not only in Switzerland but internationally.

The Watchys website will offer a rich selection of more than 2,000 items and will be available in French and English.

Watchys makes it easy to find the right components for watch repairs or refurbishment via a well-documented and structured catalogue, easy to browse or via a simple search.

Watch collectors, independent watchmakers, watch companies, and individuals can now count on an easy to use platform for all their watchmaking needs. For customers that don’t find what they are looking for, the Watchys team will make the research for them.

Items on sale range from a few francs for a specific part to tens of thousands of francs for a luxury watch.

Watchys also offers companies, independents watch makers and individuals the opportunity to take advantage of this global e-commerce platform for the sale of their own goods.

Concerned about providing the highest security to its users, the Watchys site is hosted in Geneva and its company is located in the heart other prestigious watch companies.

For more information, our team is available to answer your questions or for a more detailed presentation.