8/1/2020

CFO Jimmy Patronis: As Hurricane Isaias Threatens, Make Last Minute Preparations TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis urges residents in the potential storm impacted areas of Florida’s eastern coastal communities to make final preparations to homes and property ahead of the impacts of Hurricane Isaias. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Hurricane Isaias is set to impact much of the eastern coast of Florida with heavy rains, storm surge, and possible flooding this evening and into Sunday morning. I have been in constant contact with our dedicated Urban Search and Rescue Teams who are standing by to deploy life-saving resources to impacted areas and I have spoken with DEM Director Jared Moskowitz and FPL CEO Eric Silagy as they make special preparations with their teams to respond to this Hurricane in the middle of a pandemic. “NOW is the time to finish final storm preparations ahead of Hurricane Isaias and residents must heed all warnings from state and local officials. DO NOT take this storm lightly. After the storm passes, beware of the signs of post-storm fraud and call my Insurance Consumer Helpline immediately at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (693-5236) for insurance claims assistance.” Final Prep Tips and Reminders for Floridians

1. Never run a generator inside or too close to your home or garage. 2. Use sandbags and plastic sheeting to ward off rising water. 3. Take photos of items in your home to help make the recovery process easier. 4. Gather all insurance, financial and other important documents and secure them in plastic bags. 5. Secure outdoor objects, such as grills and lawn furniture, so that it cannot get displaced by high winds.

As tropical storm and hurricane warnings are issued throughout Florida, no new insurance policies will be written. Specific coverage amounts, total coverage limits, and deductible amounts are also locked in, per Florida law. Consumers are encouraged to review their current coverage to better understand their potential losses. If you have any questions leading up to and after the storm, please call CFO Patronis' Insurance Consumer Helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (1-877-693-5236) or visit MyFloridaCFO.com.