Joint Investigation Yields Arrest in Henry County Homicide

HENRY COUNTY – A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Puryear man.

At the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI Agents joined the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of Stella Duncan Caddell (DOB 04/05/52), after her body was located Friday afternoon at her home on Duncan Lane in Puryear. During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information that identified James Edward Caddell (DOB 09/02/45), the victim’s husband, as the individual responsible for her death.

On Friday evening, James Caddell was taken into custody and charged with one count of First Degree Murder, one count of Tampering with Evidence, and one count of Abuse of a Corpse. He was booked into the Henry County Jail on a $1 million bond.