TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Morristown

At the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting Friday evening in Morristown.

Preliminary information indicates that just before 11:30 p.m., the Morristown Police Department received a report of a stabbing in the 1600 block of Chestnut Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a female victim, identified as Wendy Lea Pope (DOB 8/8/79), deceased inside of a vehicle. Officers located the victim’s husband, identified as Ronald Pope (DOB 5/8/71), inside the couple’s apartment. He was armed with a handgun and refused to comply with verbal commands to drop the weapon. At some point during the encounter, Pope reportedly raised the weapon at officers, resulting in four officers firing shots, striking him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI Special Agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review.

As is our policy, the TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective departments.

