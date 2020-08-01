Derby Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A502956
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Alford
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07/31/2020 @ 2319 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Beebe Road, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Spencer Lucas
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/31/2020 at approximatley 2319 hours, the Vermont
State Police responded to a residence on Beebe Road in the Town of Derby, VT for
a reported on going physical altercation. Troopers responded and after
investigation, Spencer Lucas was arrested for causing bodily injury to a family
member. Lucas was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and was
later lodged at Northern State Corrections.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/3/20 1030 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northerm State Corrections
BAIL: $1500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881