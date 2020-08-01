Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A502956

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Alford                           

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 07/31/2020 @ 2319 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Beebe Road, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Spencer Lucas                                             

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/31/2020 at approximatley 2319 hours, the Vermont

State Police responded to a residence on Beebe Road in the Town of Derby, VT for

a reported on going physical altercation. Troopers responded and after

investigation, Spencer Lucas was arrested for causing bodily injury to a family

member. Lucas was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and was

later lodged at Northern State Corrections.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/3/20  1030 hours           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northerm State Corrections   

BAIL: $1500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

