Al Geiberger Jeff Rector

Jeff Rector Secures Rights for “Mr. 59: The Al Geiberger Story, One of Golf’s Greatest Legends"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOLF CHAMPION AL GEIBERGER’S LIFE STORY

RIGHTS ACQUIRED BY JEFF RECTOR

AND MILLENIUM CONCEPTS FOR ALL MEDIA

11-TIME PGA TOUR WINNER IS THE FIRST

GOLFER TO BREAK 60 ON PGA TOUR

Award-winning filmmaker and best-selling author Jeff Rector has recently secured the television, motion picture and all media rights for the life story of legendary champion golfer Al Geiberger, beginning with his forthcoming book, “Mr. 59: The Al Geiberger Story, One of Golf’s Greatest Legends.”

Al Geiberger, a legendary champion, two-time Ryder Cup member and 11-time PGA Tour winner, is the first golfer to break 60 on the PGA Tour, shooting 59 at the Danny Thomas Memphis Classic in 1977 – a world record that still remains unbroken after 39 years. Ever since that historic day, Al Geiberger has been known as “Mr. 59.”

The feat on the links was even more remarkable: Geiberger lost his father weeks earlier in the world’s worst aviation disaster at Tenerife Airport in the Canary Islands, a ground collision that killed 586 people.

But Geiberger’s story isn’t just about a great athlete shooting an incredible round, it’s an inspirational story about a man who has overcome extreme adversity, personal tragedy and loss. Through it all, he would rise up, time and time again, to not only move on with his life, but also become a celebrated tour champion.

Besides losing his father tragically, Al was also devastated in1988 with the drowning of his two-year-old son. For years, Geiberger battled ongoing medical conditions that nearly took his life. Any one of these major setbacks would send anyone into a deep depression. But not Al.

“Mr. 59: The Al Geiberger Story, One of Golf’s Greatest Legends," is full of memorable stories and anecdotes from friends, family members and other golf greats. Sweet-swinging Al competed in the Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Lee Trevino era from 1960 -1980. Al played numerous rounds with President Gerald Ford and brushed elbows with Hollywood celebrities including Bing Crosby, Clint Eastwood, and Kevin Costner. Al’s best friend growing up was another legend: Charles Schwab, also a member of his Santa Barbara, Ca. high school golf team.

Now a vibrant 82 and residing in the Palm Springs area, Al Geiberger said, “I’m very excited to collaborate with Jeff Rector and finally be able to share my story. I hope my story, both the highs and the lows, will inspire and help others through life’s journey.”

“The most astounding thing about Al Geiberger,” said Rector, “is not just that he is a great golfer, but that he is one of the most humble, kind, soft-spoken and incredibly nice guys you would ever be lucky enough to meet. And through all of his life’s events, he was still able to keep his sense of humor even in the most unfortunate of circumstances. I am truly honored to write Al Geiberger’s biography and to bring his story to the world in a fascinating, entertaining and inspirational book that will translate to the silver screen and all other media.”

“Mr. 59: The Al Geiberger Story, One of Golf’s Greatest Legends," is an inspirational biography about a man who suffered many agonizing ordeals and still became a legendary golf champion. Besides the book, a feature film, documentary and television project are currently in development.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Jeff Rector is an award-winning filmmaker (One Night in LA, Fatal Kiss), best-selling author and festival director and president of the Burbank International Film Festival. Infusing his writing with humor and wit, Rector takes his readers off the tee, down the fairway and through Al Geiberger’s amazing life.

###

Television, motion picture, media and publishing rights to the book are currently available.

Contact: milleniumconcepts@gmail.com

Public Relations

Weissman/Markovitz Communications

Rick Markovitz

818-421-3334

rick@publicity4all.com