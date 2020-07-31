Virtual public meeting for US-31 completion project in Berrien County
WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is holding a virtual public meeting to discuss the first phase, starting this fall, of a multi-year construction project on I-94, I-94 Business Loop (BL) (East Main Street), and US-31 in Benton Harbor, Coloma and Watervliet in Berrien County.
WHO: MDOT staff Residents Business owners Stakeholders Media
WHEN: 3 – 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
WHERE: Microsoft Teams Live Virtual Meeting
Copies of the meeting transcript and presentation will be available by mail or email. Contact Monica Monsma at 517-335-4381 or MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to request a copy.
Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, contact Orlando Curry by phone at 517-241-7462 or by email CurryO@Michigan.gov at least seven days before the meeting.
BACKGROUND: The three-year, $122.5 million project will complete the connection of US-31 from Napier Avenue to I-94, reconstruct I-94 from east of Britain Avenue to east of I-196, and realign I-94 BL to a new interchange connecting US-31, I-94, and I-94 BL.
Starting in 2020, MDOT will make improvements to I-94, US-31, and I-94 BL, including:
- Reconstructing 3.1 miles of I-94, changing it from the current six-lane divided freeway to a barrier-separated seven-lane freeway.
- Adding an auxiliary lane on EB I-94 from the new US-31 connection to I-196, along with a concrete median barrier.
- Reconstructing all ramps at the I-196 interchange.
- Removing the Highland Avenue and I-94 BL bridges over I-94.
- Constructing cul-de-sacs on Highland Avenue at each side of I-94.
- Constructing a new US-31/I-94/I-94 BL interchange over I-94.
- Reconstructing the Territorial Road bridge over I-94.
- Rehabilitating the Benton Center Road bridge over I-94.
- Reconstructing and realigning 1.6 miles of I-94 BL, right-sizing it from a four to three lanes.
- Constructing a roundabout at I-94 BL and Crystal Avenue.
- Constructing 2 miles of new four-lane divided freeway connecting US-31 to I-94.
- Building new bridges over US-31 at Britain Avenue and Benton Center Road.
- Constructing cul-de-sacs on Empire Avenue at each side of US-31.
Throughout construction, project detours and closure information can be found on Mi Drive and the project website www.Michigan.gov/US-31Relocation.