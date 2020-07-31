HealthCare Chaplaincy Network Announces Wellstar Cobb Hospital Wins Excellence in Spiritual Care Award
Our entire team has worked hard to integrate spiritual health and chaplaincy into our overall healthcare delivery, and we are honored to be recognized for our achievement.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthCare Chaplaincy Network (HCCN) announced Wellstar Cobb Hospital successfully renewed their Excellence in Spiritual Care Award. It is the first institution in the state of Georgia to receive this award.
— Rev. Raymond G. Coffman, Wellstar Cobb spiritual health team manager
Wellstar Cobb Hospital is applauded for adopting a philosophy of "providing world-class healthcare to every person, every time" that includes spiritual care as a vital component of caring for the whole person.
“This award sends the message that the Wellstar Cobb organization has developed a firm strategy to ensure effective spiritual assistance to its patients,” said the Rev. Eric J. Hall, HCCN’s president and CEO.
The Excellence in Spiritual Care Award is a prestigious recognition of an organization’s excellence in spiritual care. The award signifies that an organization is committed to addressing patients’ spiritual and religious needs through the best practices in spiritual care. The standards of excellence include: employing an interdisciplinary approach to spiritual care; engaging in quality improvement projects; and the strategic deployment of chaplaincy care resources.
“We care for the whole person – body, mind and spirit. We are dedicated to helping our patients and team members find comfort and deeper meaning by offering best practices in spiritual care,” said the Rev. Raymond G. Coffman, manager of Wellstar Cobb Hospital’s spiritual health team. “Our entire team has worked hard to integrate spiritual health and chaplaincy into our overall healthcare delivery, and we are honored to be recognized for our achievement.”
Members of the award-winning team include: Rev. Raymond G. Coffman, Manager of Spiritual Health; Rev. Dr. Yolanda Davis, Staff Chaplain; Brandy Amandolia. R.N., Manager Accreditation & Licensure; and Rev. William Austin, Spiritual Care Volunteer. Callie Andrews serves as the President of Wellstar Cobb Hospital.
Wellstar Cobb is a "Top 100" rated, 382-bed hospital that serves South Cobb County's health needs, including cancer and cardiac programs, a private maternity center and accredited total joint program.
About HealthCare Chaplaincy Network
The HealthCare Chaplaincy Network is a nonprofit health care organization that helps people and families faced with the distress of illness and suffering to find spiritual comfort and meaning. HCCN provides clinical pastoral education, continuing professional education, and research on the effectiveness of chaplaincy care. For more information, visit www.healthcarechaplaincy.org or call 212-644-1111.
