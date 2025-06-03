Announcing Collaborative Partnership between Carolina Christian College and Capstone University

UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capstone University and the Carolina Christian College (CCC) are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration. The Carolina Christian College, with more than 80 years of excellence in education, and Capstone University, a leader in Chaplaincy education and the founder of the Masters and Doctoral Degree in Spiritual Care, are aligning their strengths to provide a more robust learning experience.Through this collaboration, CCC degrees and courses will be available to Capstone students. Capstone degrees and courses, now available as accredited through this alliance, will be offered to CCC and all students. Both educational entities are excited about the new offerings and opportunities."We are excited about our partnership with Carolina Christian College," said Dr. Rev. William R. Greaver III, Psy.D, Chancellor of Capstone University. "CCC is well-equipped to collaborate with Capstone's students with high quality educational opportunities and resources."Carolina Christian College Degree Programs, which include Bachelor of Arts in Ministry and Masters of Religious Education, complement Capstone's degrees. Master of Theology Degree in Spiritual Care Nursing and Master of Theology in Chaplaincy, in addition to Spiritual Direction and Spiritual Care are just some of the programs offered by Capstone. Other degrees include D.TH.s in Clinical Pastoral Psychotherapy, Thanatology, Spiritual Direction, Spiritual Care, and Chaplaincy.Carolina Christian College is a 4-year and above, private-not-for-profit special focus faith-based institution. CCC educates persons for Christian ministries through a program of Biblical and theological studies, general education in the arts and sciences, and professional studies. Emphasis is placed upon cultural awareness and leadership that will prepare workers to establish and serve the church in the United States and around the world.Capstone University was created to help ministry professionals, spiritual care providers, and skilled caring volunteers to reach their goals of advancing their spiritual training and earning their degrees. It is an inter-spiritual, interdenominational, and holistic based center for higher learning that supports all faith groups. It endeavors to educate and assist in the development of forward-thinking leaders and practitioners of Spiritual Care. Capstone University has degree-granting authority from Washington State, granted a religious exemption, and is recognized in most states across the U.S.A.CCC is accredited by the Association for Biblical Higher Education (ABHE), P.O. Box 780339, Orlando, Florida, (407) 207-0808. ABHE is an institutional accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and the Department of Education. CCC credits are readily accepted in transfer to all colleges of the ABHE as well as to other Bible colleges. Many CCC students and graduates have also transferred to secular colleges and universities without loss of credit.For more information, email Capstone University at info@capstoneuniversity.org and Carolina Christian College at frontoffice@carolina.edu.

